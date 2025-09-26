Houston Transfer DL Leading Cougars' New 'Sack Avenue'
As much as Houston football’s great beginning in 2025 has to do with the new-look offense, the defense has played a big role as it looks to once again be one of the top units in the country. However, the Cougars had some of the lowest sack numbers in the Big 12 last year, with just 20, ranked 15th out of the 16 teams.
In 2021, Houston unveiled the nickname for their defensive line, called Sack Avenue. They were one of the top units in the country that season, with 45 sacks, ranked fifth nationally.
The Cougars have eight sacks through three games and are on pace for 32. They’re in the top half of the Big 12 and the top 35 in the country after three weeks. Sack Avenue could be back around the corner if the Cougars keep on working.
What has led to this improvement
With lead defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr., who transferred from Tulane alongside head coach Willie Fritz, now in the NFL, the Cougars needed to reload their defensive line. Houston found someone in the transfer portal who has already made an instant impact: Eddie Walls III.
The senior transfer from Florida International University caught the eye of the coaching staff during fall camp and has kept it up with his standout attitude and performances.
“He’s done a really nice job. He’s got great length,” Fritz said in his weekly Monday press conference.
The six-foot-four, 250-pound DL has done a good job in being versatile by playing in both gaps, as well as using different angles on the defensive line. One thing that Fritz was impressed about was how he’s able to gain leverage over guys that are bigger than him and be able to play long so they can’t grab onto him.
Originally from Fort Myers, Fla., Walls was quite active in high school. He played both sides of the ball as a receiver on offense and even on special teams. His history as a wrestler certainly helps in gaining that leverage Fritz has mentioned.
In his one season at FlU, he had a team-high five sacks, six tackles for loss, and 40 pressures. He had a Pro Football Focus grade of 88.7, one of the best among defensive ends. Walls’ vision is to be relentless, and that’s what he’s done so far. The Cougars have made full use of him playing on the edge as well. Walls already has 4.5 TFLs through three games and two sacks.
What the Houston defensive line looks like
UH also has senior Carlos Allen Jr. at the nose guard position who returns from last season. Junior Khalil Laufau, who transferred from Washington St., is at the other end.
At the jack position, a hybrid of linebacker and defensive line, Houston returns two 6-foot-3, 245-pound players: junior Latreveon McCutchin and senior Brandon Mack.
Overall, Walls has established himself as a leader on the defensive line, and the Cougars will heavily rely on him with high hopes this year.