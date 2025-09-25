What the Houston Cougars Defense Prides Themselves On
Houston football has had a very positive start to 2025, starting 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and won their first conference game 36-20 over Colorado, the largest margin of victory in a Big 12 game since joining.
When you look at struggling defenses, missed tackles are generally a problem. Houston used to have issues before head coach Willie Fritz arrived. The Cougars played great defense last year and have picked up where they left off.
An Elite Cougar defense
Houston has allowed the fewest points through the first three games of the season since 1989. According to ESPN, the Cougars’ defensive efficiency ranks fifth nationally and gives up 224 yards per game, which is ninth in the country.
Tackling has been something that Fritz has been preaching a lot since he got to Houston. It’s part of his coaching culture, and it’s now part of the Cougars' culture.
Some of Fritz’s principles are simple, but are key to winning games. He also focuses on limiting penalties and winning the turnover battle, something that Houston has done tremendously well. The Cougars have not turned the ball over in their first three games of the season for the first time in school history. Houston is just one of five teams in college football with no turnovers.
Prideful Tacklers
“We’ve done a pretty job of tackling and playing with leverage,” Fritz said in his weekly Monday press conference.
He gave this answer after being questioned about what else he really likes about the team besides the turnover margin among some of their standout performances.
Fritz may be a bit old school when it comes to certain tactics, but they are very relevant and key for any team to have success. The coaching staff even keeps track of when the ball crosses their face. It crossed their face three times for 40 yards in their last game against Colorado. They kept on the outside shoulder and prevented some big plays.
Fritz mentioned how they focus on tackling and leverage every practice.
“I don’t know if there’s other teams that work on tackling as much as us. We pride ourselves on being good tacklers,” Fritz said.
The Cougars will get another chance to prove their defensive prowess when they head up to Corvallis to take on former Texas and Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy, and the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night at 9:30 pm CT.