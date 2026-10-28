Houston vs Cincinnati Kickoff Time Still Uncertain After Big 12 Announcement

The Big 12 announced on Monday, Oct. 26, that ESPN and FOX are using a six-day window to determine the kickoff time and network for Houston's game against Cincinnati on Nov. 7 at TDECU Stadium.

The time and network will be set after the Oct. 31 games.

The Cougars' next game at TDECU is after a bye week and Houston fans don't know when it will be.

Houston head coach Willie Fritz walks the sideline during a Big 12 Conference football game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the Big 12, the conference announces the first three weeks of the season, along with a handful of other games sprinkled throughout the season. The remainder of the season's television selections will be announced on either a six-day or 12-day notice.

In this case, ESPN and FOX have chosen the six-day window. This gives ESPN and FOX the chance to place games in certain time slots and on certain networks based on the results.

Along with Cincinnati at Houston, Iowa State at Baylor, UCF at Kansas, Oklahoma State at Kansas State and West Virginia at Texas Tech are also to be determined. The two exceptions are No. 8 BYU at No. 6 Utah at 11 a.m. Central and Colorado at Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Central.

Houston fans should get more information about the kickoff time and network after this weekend's games are finished up and ESPN and FOX have seen the results.

This game could draw a big network. Houston is ranked No. 18 in the AP poll and is 6-2 overall, with a 3-2 record in conference play.

The Cougars have faced a total of three ranked teams: Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Utah, losing two of them and winning one. Cincinnati is no pushover after coming off an upset win over the Red Raiders.

The Bearcats are 5-2 and 2-2 in the conference, with notable wins against Texas Tech and Kansas State. If the Bearcats win against Utah on Oct. 31, they could be ranked, making them the fourth-ranked opponent Houston could face this season.

This could affect the time and network ESPN and FOX will set up for the Nov. 7 game, potentially moving it to a better time and a larger network.

Whatever ESPN and FOX choose, Houston will have a short week after the matchup with Cincinnati. The Cougars have to travel to Colorado to play the Buffaloes on Friday, Nov. 13, with the kickoff time set for 9:15 p.m.

The Bearcats won their last meeting against Houston, 34-0, in the 2024 season. The win evened the series at 15 apiece, making this upcoming game the series tiebreaker.