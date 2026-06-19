Houston vs Oklahoma State: The Matchups That Will Decide The Game

Houston's Big 12 football slate for the 2026 season features some interesting games and big-time battles. One of the underrated matchups of the year will be when the Cougars line up at TDECU Stadium to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 17.

The Cougars faced Oklahoma State last season in Week 5 and dominated in Stillwater 39-17. It may not be that easy this time around. The Cowboys are a completely different team for the 2026 season and will have a new look thanks to the incredible amount of turnover and the successful transfer portal.

Oklahoma State has the potential to be a star offense in the conference, led by new head coach Eric Morris, who moved from North Texas and led a slew of transfers to Stillwater. The Cowboys could have a huge turnaround season, and Houston will need to watch out.

There are a couple of matchups within the game that will be crucial to the result.

Matchups That Will Decide The Game

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wyatt Young vs Will James

The game will likely come down to what the Houston Cougars defense does to limit what could be a powerful Oklahoma State offense. The Cougars' defense has been one of the better units in the Big 12 over the past two seasons and has what looks to be a strong secondary led by junior cornerback Will James.

James, a member of the Phil Steele All-Big 12 First Team, had a great season and led the team in interceptions (3) and total turnovers. He's a playmaker on defense and will likely be assigned to Oklahoma State's new No. 1 wide receiver in junior Wyatt Young.

Young was one of the top wide receivers in the country with 1264 receiving yards. If James can limit Young, that will go a long way to stopping what can be an elite passing offense. That brings us to the next matchup.

Connor Weigman vs Drew Mestemaker

Both quarterbacks will play a big role in this one, as it could be an offensive shoot-out. Oklahoma State's head coach is an offensive mastermind, and his starting quarterback, sophomore transfer Drew Mestemaker, stays paired up with him from North Texas.

Mestemaker was the nation's leading passer last season, and even with the transition to the Power Four, he can still light it up with the same coach and offensive coordinator. Weigman won't back down as well. The senior signal-caller is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, and he'll be more than capable of matching it up through the air.

Whichever quarterback doesn't make a mistake will likely come out on top.