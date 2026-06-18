What Oklahoma State Does Better Than Houston And Why It Matters

The expectations have changed for the Houston Cougars football program. This is a highly anticipated 2026 season where Houston is considered a contender to reach the Big 12 title game. It obviously won't be easy, as any conference game can be a challenge.

That's no exception in the Big 12. Houston's schedule isn't brutal, but it still has some crucial games, such as at Texas Tech in the conference opener and at Utah. One of the best home games on the schedule that's a bit underrated is the matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 17.

This could be an intriguing battle against a completely new-look Cowboys team. Oklahoma State had been one of the worst Big 12 teams over the past two seasons with a combined 4-20 record. It's a different team that has the potential to be competitive. A whole new coaching staff leads the way with a massive transfer portal class that can bring Oklahoma State back to relevance and potentially give Houston a good challenge.

What Oklahoma State Does Better Than Houston

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Brandon Rawls (6) tries to bring down Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams look to have solid offenses, but the one area that Oklahoma State could be better is in the passing offense. That will probably be the focus of the Cowboys' offense and one part of the game that could end up in their favor.

Oklahoma State's air-raid could change the game, and Houston's secondary must be at its best in order to come out on top. The Cowboys have five-star transfer quarterback in sophomore Drew Mestemaker, who was one of the best at his position in the entire country last year.

He helped North Texas to an incredible 12-2 season and led the nation in total passing with 4379 yards, and was second in passing touchdowns with 34, along with just nine interceptions. He also has his top weapon alongside him in junior wide receiver Wyatt Young, who also transferred from North Texas.

Young was one of the better wide receivers in the country with 1264 receiving yards on 70 receptions along with 10 touchdowns. The big challenge will be the transition to a Power Four conference and playing higher-level competition.

That's where new head coach Eric Morris will be equipped to help his players make that successful transition. Morris helped lead this wave of the Mean Green to Stillwater, as he was the former coach at North Texas and made that program one of the best offenses in the country.

Running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and one of the top running backs, Caleb Hawkins, can take advantage of any soft coverage and run the ball as well.