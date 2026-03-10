Willie Fritz Reveals Injury Setback for Houston Cougars' Tight End

The Houston Cougars got some unfortunate injury news on Monday morning. After the program's first spring practice, head coach Willie Fritz revealed that tight end Luke McGary will miss the spring due to a shoulder injury.

Before suffering a season-ending injury against Oklahoma State in 2025, McGary caught three passes for 13 yards. Where he really stood out, though, was as a blocker. His 75.2 pass-block grade led Houston and ranked fifth in the Big 12 among non-offensive linemen, showing just how valuable he was in the Cougars' offense.

While the loss of McGary is significant for the spring, Fritz reassured Coog Nation that the tight end would be back for fall camp later this year. The head coach also alluded to the fact that the coaching staff is still evaluating which tight end can emerge as Houston's most well-rounded option.

A Proven Track Record Before Houston

Sep 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Luke Mcgary (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Before arriving at Houston, McGary spent two seasons at Tulsa. Across 23 career games, the Plano, Texas, native totaled 26 receptions for 346 yards and four touchdowns. During that time, he also showed consistent value in the offense as a run and pass blocker.

In 2024, he started 10 games at tight end for the Golden Hurricanes and caught 17 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown. He concluded his final season at Tulsa with the second-highest pass-block grade (78.5) among AAC tight ends. That type of all-around production is part of what made him such an intriguing addition for the Cougars.

Even with Patrick Overmyer expected to lead the way at tight end, McGary's ability to impact the game in a variety of ways makes him a valuable depth piece in Slade Nagle's offense.

Houston's Tight End Competition Picks Up

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome.

Although McGary's injury is a tough blow for Houston, it also gives Fritz and his staff an opportunity to take a ore intensive look at the program's tight end room. The Cougars' head coach has already highlighted how competitive the position is this year.

"He (Overmyer) had an outstanding career at his last stop and were really excited about him," Fritz said. "He had a really nice catch out there today...a really good blocker. Caleb Thomas came on at the end of the year, Traville Frederick Jr. had a touchdown catch in the bowl game."

"Wyatt Herbel is a guy that started to play towards the end of the year," Fritz added. "We've got some good depth over their so it will be good to see who can be a good overall tight end and do everything, and who you got to pigeonhole into certain things they can do."

It's worth mentioning that both Thomas and Frederick Jr. have a similar pass blocking skill set to McGary. Even so, McGary's versatility sets him apart from the other pass-catchers at his position. He also has the experience that Fritz values on his roster, making him a difficult player to replace during spring practice.