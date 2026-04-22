Ranking Every Houston Player Expected to Be Picked in 2026 NFL Draft

Draft week is upon the entire football world as standout college football players await to find out their professional future. The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23, and the seven-round draft will transpire over the next few days, ending on Saturday, April 25.

And in the second year under head coach Willie Fritz, there's some NFL development already occurring for the Houston Cougars. The Coogs will be sending some key contributors from their successful 2025 season into the draft pool, who will be hoping for a shot at the next level by hearing their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at which Houston players have the best chance of getting the call at some point throughout the seven-round NFL Draft.

1. Latrell McCutchin Sr. - Cornerback

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. recovers the onside kick during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Latrell McCutchin Sr. was a steady piece to the Cougars' defense in 2025. Starting every game at cornerback, McCutchin, as a senior, was a vital piece to Houston's defense, which finished as the fifth-best unit in the Big 12.

The veteran defensive back ended the season with 10 pass breakups, ranked eighth among draft-eligible cornerbacks, while his 78.2 PFF defense grade in 2025 ranked 31st among draft-eligible cornerbacks in 2025.

The turnovers were not there for McCutchin Sr. in his college career, as he went without recording a single interception in his college career, his athletic tools more than make up for it. At the NFL Combine, McCutchin Sr. measured in at nearly six-foot-two, 191 pounds as he put together a solid performance throughout the drills.

The cornerback recorded a 4.43-second 40-yard Dash, which was Top 10 among cornerbacks at the combine. A near 40-inch vertical and 10’ 11’’ broad jump show McCutchin's athleticism, which may make him the first Coog taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Tanner Koziol - Tight End

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol catches a pass against West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Braden Siders in the first half at TDECU Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tanner Koziol has the talent to be a much higher draft pick; however, due to the positional value of a tight end and the blocking game being a hole in his talents, it could be the biggest drawback in being selected early on.

However, outside of those limitations, Koziol was one of the top tight ends in the country throughout the 2025 season. The tight end ranked as a top 15 tight end in the 2026 Draft by PFF. Koziol led FBS tight ends in receptions with 74 and was second in yards with 727 while posting the third most touchdowns with six.

Koziol also made a good impression at the NFL Combine, showing off his athleticism that mixes well with his six-foot-seven frame. The tight end ran a 4.7-second 40-yard Dash with a 1.62 10-yard split to go along with a 36.6-inch vertical.

Koziol's proven natural pass-catching ability, and now having shown that his athleticism could be up to par, the tight end could hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially as the first Coog off the board.