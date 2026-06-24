How Dangerous Could Utah Be for Houston This Season?

Utah is one of those teams that are close to the top of the conference.

Houston also enters the 2026 season as a top contender for the Big 12 Championship game. However, Utah is looking to contend as well.

Here's how threatening Utah is towards Houston.

Utah Overview

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes interim coach Morgan Scalley watches from the sidelines against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2025, Utah had an 11-2 record, bouncing back from a 5-7 record the year prior. Additionally, the Utes have recruited talented players in their 2026 recruiting class.

Four-star recruits Kelvin Obot and Salesi Moa have already enrolled in Utah and bring talent and hard work to the program. Additionally, three-star edge recruit PJ Takitaki helps with pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run game.

For transfers, former Utah State wide receiver Braden Pegan brings depth and talent to a lacking Utah receiver core. On top of that, Utah has also received Akron transfer defensive back Elijah Reed.

The last time these two teams duked it out was in 2024, where Houston barely won 17-14. On top of that, Houston boasts a 5-0 all-time record against the Utes.

Play Style

Utah is an explosive team in the Big 12 with a dominant run game. In 2025, the Utes had the most total yards and rushing yards per game in the conference.

With this dominant run game, the Utes pushed for play-action passing, which allows the quarterback to make smart and wise decisions than to chuck the ball in the air. With this play style, it's no surprise Utah had an 11-2 record last season.

However, Utah lacks an important part of the game that Houston can take advantage of: the passing game. Since the Utes have a dominant running game, they tend to rely on it. If a team stops the run game, Utah is forced into a position of throwing the ball.

Threat Level

Utah could be in the same threat level as Texas Tech. It wouldn't be a surprise if Utah controlled Houston throughout the game. It has one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and its defense is one of the best in the Big 12.

However, if Houston can stop the run game and force the Utes to pass, the Cougars have a chance to win the game. The Cougars have a balanced attack with an elite defense to boast as well.

With this game being in the latter half of the season, it could have huge implications on the Big 12 for both teams.