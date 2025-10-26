How Expectations for Houston Cougars Have Shifted Once Again
After the Houston Cougars opened the season 4-0, the expectations for what the program could accomplish in 2025 began to rise. With their most recent win over Arizona State, the Cougars have once again raised the expectations for what their program can accomplish in 2025.
Before the season even began, many expected Houston to see improvements on both offense and defense. With Willie Fritz entering his second season as head coach and new offensive and defensive coordinators, bowl eligibility would likely be achievable with a favorable conference schedule.
With the Cougars finally entering the rankings at No.22 in the country, the bar for their season has risen once again. If Coach Fritz and his team can keep stacking wins, Houston could find itself lobbying for a Big 12 title spot at the end of the regular season, which also means a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
What's Driving the Quick Turnaround for the Cougars?
You've heard the story numerous times by now. During the offseason, Coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars hit the transfer portal hard looking for a variety of players that could help Houston win. Along with adding to the depth in their offensive line and defensive secondary, the Cougars made a lot of noise by landing commitments from Conner Weigman, Amare Thomas, and Dean Connors.
It's safe to say that the Weigman addition has been the most significant for the Cougars in 2025. The transfer quarterback has totaled 1,581 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns in eight games this season. Weigman has also been a force on the ground with 354 rushing yards on 87 carries, making the junior a true dual-threat quarterback.
Thomas and Connors have contributed to Houston's offensive resurgence as well. The transfer wide receiver has become a true No.1 option for the Cougars with 30 receptions for 535 yards and four touchdowns. Connors has also been a nice fit for Houston this season totaling 586 yards on the ground while finding the endzone four times.
While all of these things have contributed to the Cougars' success this season, there's something to be said about the job that Fritz has done in his second year as head coach. While many coaches can build a roster through the transfer portal nowadays, it takes more than just dollar signs for players to truly "buy into" a program's culture.
"Buying in" is exactly what the Cougars have done, and it's led to them being ranked for the first time since the 2022 season. Houston likely isn't done yet either. With the back half of their conference schedule looking more favorable with each passing week, Fritz and Co. could rise in the national polls rather quickly if they keep playing at a high level.