Houston Cougars Make Bold College Football Playoff Statement vs. Arizona State
Entering Week 9 of the college football season, both the Houston Cougars and Arizona State Sun Devils knew what the formula was to keep their hopes alive in the Big 12 race and even a possible ticket to the playoffs.
With two high-powered offenses that have had a ton of success and value controlling the line of scrimmage, only one offense was going to walk away with a victory, and that was Houston, with a 24-16 win.
“Big win,” coach Willie Fritz said. “I thought when we needed to score offensively, we did a super job with it. Good drive there at the end of the first half. I also thought we did a good job field position.”
Conner Weigman was the star of the show, where he finished the evening going 17 of 22 for 201 yards in the air and 111 on the ground. And in the process, he brought the Cougars a major step closer toward competing for a Big 12 Championship -- and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Weigman’s Weapons
Going into the evening, injuries were going to be a significant factor in which program could move the sticks. Both sides received devastating injury updates released this past week, including Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson being out.
It didn’t affect how the Cougars’ offense would start the game, as they got out to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils posted 16 unanswered points, but the Cougars’ defense stood its ground and kept hopes alive for a postseason berth.
One of the nation’s top tight ends, Tanner Koziol, had one of his best performances of the year with seven receptions for 100 yards. He recorded one touchdown and averaged 14.3 yards per reception. It was evident that Arizona State wasn’t capable of limiting the big plays, with Koziol’s frame and athletic hands being the difference.
“He’s a stud man,” Fritz said. “He made two or three really, really difficult catches. Conner Weigman is not scared to throw it up to him because he knows he will come down with it, so a bunch of players made big plays.”
Besides Koziol, Weigman found only five receivers, but it was plenty for Houston to follow the script that coach Willie Fritz plans out every week for his offense to follow. Wide receivers Koby Young, Amare Thomas and Jaquise Martin combined for six catches for over 70 yards of offense. As a unit, Houston’s receivers accumulated 201 yards in the air, which helped balance the pass and rush attack.
Star running back Dean Connors had 20 carries for only 48 yards, which isn’t typical for the senior, but luckily, the Cougars didn’t have to rely on Connors' legs. Instead, it relied on Weigman’s legs to carry the load.
The Cypress, Texas, native piled up two rushing touchdowns along with a passing touchdown that wore down Arizona State on defense. Without the disciplined eye coordination, mobility, and toughness that Weigman displayed, Houston might not exit Mountain America Stadium with a victory.
“I thought Conner Weigman played really, really well,” Fritz said. “Threw the ball well. Had over 200 yards passing. They are a good football team, so it was a big victory to come on the road and beat the defending Big 12 champions.”
Two one-yard rushing touchdowns in the red zone, along with a 7-yard pass to Koziol and a clutch kick by kicker Ethan Sanchez, were just what coach Fritz ordered as his roster of players came out to play with their playoff hopes on life support.
With arguably the most challenging game left on the schedule for Houston, the program can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that with four games left in the season against West Virginia, UCF, TCU and Baylor, the path to the Big 12 Championship Game is appearing easier than anticipated.
“We have a lot of football left to play,” Fritz said.