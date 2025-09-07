How Houston Cougars Offense Benefits from Getting Stephon Johnson Involved
While the Houston Cougars dominated in their season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin, one of the more notable storylines was the lack of involvement for wide receiver Stephon Johnson in the passing game.
Targeted just twice, Johnson came away without a catch, leaving both head coach Willie Fritz and quarterback Conner Weigman verbally frustrated in the postgame press conference about the missed opportunities to get him the ball.
That changed in the Bayou Bucket Classic against Rice on Saturday night. Johnson made the most of his lone target, hauling in a 74-yard touchdown that showcased his speed and playmaking ability. Not only was it his first score of the season, but it effectively put the game out of reach, giving Houston a three-score lead in the fourth quarter.
How Dangerous Can the Cougars Be on Offense?
In short, the Cougars have the potential to be extremely dangerous on offense in the 2025 season. With weapons like Dean Connors and Tanner Koziol, there isn't a defense in the Big 12 that can take Houston lightly.
While the Cougars haven’t faced a particularly formidable defense yet, offensive coordinator Slade Nagle has still found ways to put his playmakers in position to score, even if the opportunities come late. That was the case in the fourth quarter against Rice, when Johnson finally had his number called and broke free down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes remaining.
Johnson's touchdown signifies multiple things for the Cougar offense. For the Cougar offense as a unit, Johnson getting involved means that there's another playmaker on the field for the Cougars to turn to in times of need. While Connors and Koziol may be effective in the short and mid-range passing game, Johnson excels at stretching the field with his speed on deep routes.
With no future Bayou Bucket game scheduled as of right now, this year's rivalry likely meant more to a Houston native like Johnson. After celebrating with his teammates and coaches at midfield, the Houston wide receiver led the team to a section of the stadium where Coog Nation had gathered. Trophy in hand, Johnson celebrated with the fans, cementing Houston’s hold on the Bayou Bucket.
Outside of last night’s 74-yard touchdown, Johnson’s impact has been minimal so far in the season, but the potential is clear. With conference play just around the corner, Houston has reason to be optimistic. If Weigman and Johnson can build on their connection, the Cougars could unlock a more explosive side of their offense in the weeks to come.