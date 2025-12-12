How Houston Cougars Plan to Use Four-Star Athlete Paris Melvin Jr. Next Season

College football has seen a prominent resurgence in the "athlete" category of players over the past few years. These individuals play on both sides of the ball, and use their talent for offense, defense and even special teams.

Known as ironman football, the two-way player has officially made its way back. While Charles Woodson was a well-known athlete back in 1997 when he won the Heisman trophy, Travis Hunter made a huge name for himself at Colorado as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback.

The Houston Cougars may have their own Travis Hunter on their team next season. The name is Paris Melvin Jr.

More on Melvin Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Melvin Jr. is a four-star prospect according to 247Composite, out of Cy Springs High School in Cypress, Texas. Head coach Willie Fritz has made it a priority to recruit hard within the Houston area, and he brought in someone who is one of the best talents in the city.

The 5-foot-11, 170 lb athlete officially signed with Houston on December 5th, two days after the official national early signing day. Melvin Jr. is an incredibly versatile player, taking snaps in his senior season at quarterback, wide receiver, and running back on offense.

Additionally, he played cornerback and safety on defense. Rounding out his abilities are special teams, where he was the kick and punt returner while also incredibly taking snaps at punter.

Ranked the 17th best player overall in Texas and the sixth ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports, Melvin Jr. received offers from almost any school you could think of, such as Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Baylor, he choose to stay home like many of the top recruits who played high school football in Houston.

The best recruit in the 2026 class in quarterback Keisean Henderson definitely played a part in bringing him to the Cougars. This could be a special partnership in Houston's future.

"We offered him a long time ago, he's been around our program a ton and gotten to know his family really well," Fritz said.

Melvin Jr. gained over 1200 total scrimmage yards as a senior, which included 754 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 8.5 yards per carry. As a receiver, he added 18 receptions for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Melvin Jr. recorded 30 tackles, four TFL's and one interception. His impact cannot be forgotten on special teams, where he recorded one punt return touchdown as well as an average of 36.7 yards per return.

A natural playmaker, Houston could be seeing some big-time plays out of this athlete who has good speed having competed in track.

Where Houston Will Deploy Paris Melvin Jr.

Electric athlete staying home ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8wHvJffgFK — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 5, 2025

Fritz was asked in a press conference this week his thoughts on Melvin Jr. and where they anticipate using the uber talented freshman in 2026.

"He played darn near every snap last season for his high school, and I'm just really intrigued. He wants to do it, and we want him to do it. I'm excited to see him up in action up close in-person and have a chance to coach him," Fritz said.

Houston coach Willie Fritz says @ParisMelvinJr has a chance to be a three-way player.

He could see action as

punt/kick returner, on offensive side at running back or wide receiver and defensive side as nickel or safety.

“I’m intrigue,” Fritz said. — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) December 7, 2025

"We've got a plan on how we're gonna divey up his time because that's very important. With him being an early graduate is going to definitely help in his process," Fritz said.

While Fritz has coached two-way players before, he has not seen one of this caliber. He mentioned they normally play a lot on one side of the ball and a little bit on the other side, but he doesn't want to hold back Melvin Jr.

"He's got a chance to be a three-way player. We're definitely going to go down that path of playing him in all three phases," Fritz said.

Houston's coaches plan to use him as a punt/kick returner, on offense as either a reciever or running back, and defensively as a nickel corner or safety. Melvin Jr. is arguably Houston's most exciting prospect besides Henderson in this 2026 class, and he will be a huge weapon for this team as an explosive playmaker in all departments.