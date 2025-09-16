How the Loss of David Ndukwe Will Test the Houston Cougars Offensive Line
Amid their best start since going 3-0 in 2016, the season just got tougher with the Houston Cougars (3-0) losing star offensive lineman David Ndukwe. The news broke on Tuesday morning that the offensive tackle would miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated left knee.
Ndukwe has spent his last two seasons with the Cougars as a foundational piece of the offensive line. Primarily lining up at the tackle positions, the senior has been one of the few consistent bright spots on Houston’s roster. In 2024, Ndukwe earned an 81.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF, the second-highest mark on the team, while surrendering just one sack in 227 pass-blocking snaps.
So far this season, the Cougars have been one of the more efficient teams running the ball in the Big 12. While they don't lead the conference in any rushing categories, the Cougars have made a considerable jump in rushing offense compared to last year. With a new offensive coordinator and more offensive line depth, the run game for the Cougars has now become a considerable part of their offense.
Why the Cougars’ Offensive Line Still Has a Chance to Hold Strong
Coming into the 2025 season, one of the bigger headlines was the arrival of Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman. Through his first three games as a Cougar, Weigman has been nothing short of outstanding with seven total touchdowns and no turnovers. For a team that tied for the most interceptions in the conference last year, the turnover ratio has been a huge factor in the Cougars' early-season success.
While Weigman has continued to grab headlines, the quarterback's success starts up front with the offensive line. With solid protection so far this season, Weigman has had time to get the ball to Houston's playmakers, Tanner Koziol and Stephon Johnson.
Now, with Ndukwe out for the season, that part of the Cougar offense will be put under a microscope. After Ndukwe was carted off the field in the first quarter, Houston's offensive line saw a change in personnel with Alvin Ebosele moving to left tackle, and Cedric Melton entering the game at right tackle.
Ebosele, who transferred to Houston after three seasons with the Baylor Bears, has had experience at both tackle positions during his college career. Melton, who spent three years at Ole Miss before becoming a Cougar, appeared in nine games on offense and special teams for the Cougars in 2024 before a season-ending injury.
While Ndukwe’s injury is a significant blow to Houston’s offensive line depth, there was still a bright spot for the unit during the win over Colorado. After Ebosele shifted to left tackle and Melton took over at right tackle, the Cougars’ line played three clean quarters of football to help secure the victory.
Later in the game, Houston’s offensive line took another hit when McKenzie Agnello left early. Before becoming Houston’s starting right guard, Agnello spent the 2024 season at New Mexico, primarily at center, with some snaps at tackle. Replacing him, senior Jason Brooks Jr. stepped in at right guard for the remainder of the game.
When asked about the offensive line injuries that the Cougars sustained, Coach Fritz mentioned that he thinks the bye week is coming at a good time. While the head coach was unsure of Ndukwe's status after the game, he believes that the time off gives the offensive line a chance to get healthy before the team faces another Big 12 opponent.
"You know Dalton (Merryman), I think, will be back this next week," Fritz said. "Jason Brooks played some this week, but he was out all week, so we need to get some guys healthy because that's definitely an area of concern for us."
The strong performances from Ebosele, Melton, and Brooks Jr. highlight that Houston’s offensive line has more depth than many may have expected. Even with Ndukwe sidelined, the unit showed an ability to adjust and perform under pressure.
While questions about the line’s endurance remain as the season progresses, Coach Fritz and his staff can take encouragement from the team’s next man up mentality.