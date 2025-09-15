The Houston Cougars Have Been On Fire, But Major Challenges Remain Ahead
The Houston Cougars have turned many heads after their impressive 3-0 start. Head coach Willie Fritz has put together a team that looks extremely different in the best way from his 2024 squad.
In Fritz’s first year, the Cougars struggled, and it showed through their record. At this point last season, Houston had a 1-2 record. The team suffered a 27-7 loss to the UNLV Rebels and a close one to No. 13 Oklahoma before picking up a win over the Rice Owls.
This season, the Coogs started on fire. They shut out Stephen F. Austin, beat Rice in the Bayou Bucket, and downed a Deion Sanders-led Colorado squad. As Houston heads into its bye week, here is a look at the road ahead.
Houston’s Most Important Games Moving Forward
After the bye week, the Cougars head to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on the Oregon State Beavers on a Friday night in the team’s last non-conference game of the season. Entering Big 12 play undefeated will work wonders for the team’s confidence in the stretch of the season that matters.
On October 4, the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders make the trip from Lubbock down to TDECU Stadium. The game will serve as a litmus test for the Cougars. If they can win or keep it close, coach Fritz’s squad is the real deal and a potential College Football Playoff contender. While Houston is currently receiving votes in the Coaches Poll, a win against Texas Tech will surely push the Coogs into the Top-25.
The Cougars make a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma on the 11th to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys before returning home on the 18th to take on the Arizona Wildcats.
One of the biggest tests of the season for Houston is on Oct. 25 when they travel to face the reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils. While the 2025 Sun Devils squad looks vastly different than last year’s champion team, the bones are still there, and so is quarterback Sam Leavitt. A win here sends a message to the rest of the conference that the Coogs are here and mean business.
Houston then takes on West Virginia on November 1, then travels to UCF on Nov. 7 after a short week.
The Coogs then finish out their regular season with matchups against old Southwest Conference foes TCU and Baylor, both teams that can give the Coogs issues.
If Houston can continue playing the way it has and stay healthy, the Cougars have a shot at making waves towards the end of the season.