How to watch Houston football at BYU: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
It has been a tough couple of weeks for the Houston Cougars (4-7, 3-5).
Willie Fritz's team was outscored 47-13 in losses to Arizona and Baylor — and was held without an offensive touchdown. Houston now has the worst scoring offense in all of Division I college football at 13.6 points per game.
All of that can be erased on Saturday night with a victory over No. 19 BYU.
BYU (9-2, 6-2) needs a victory to have a chance at a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Cougars are 11.5-point favorites, but Houston is familiar with being the underdog. They were 13.5-point underdogs against Kansas State, a game they won 24-19.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake knows his team can't overlook Houston.
"We're getting ready for a team like Houston who's dangerous," said Sitake in his weekly press conference. "[They've] beaten some teams and surprised some teams along the way, and Willie Fritz is a really good coach. ... He's establishing his culture and his program in Houston and I know they're going to be really excited to come here and play this game, so we've got to be ready for that."
BYU's clearest path to the Big 12 championship game? A win over Houston, coupled with an Iowa State loss. If that happens BYU will play Arizona State in the Big 12 title game next week.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Saturday's Big 12 football matchup between Houston and BYU:
Houston vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Houston (4-7, 3-5) at BYU (9-2, 6-2) in a Big 12 college football game
When: 9:15 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 30
Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, Utah
Live Stream: Stream Houston-BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Our Prediction: BYU 23, Houston 20
Betting Odds: BYU is favored by 11.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook