Inside the Relentless Offseason Bond Fueling Houston QB Conner Weigman and His Coaches

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman is obsessed with football heading into the U of H's 2026 season.

After catching fire during his first year in Houston, having survived various issues with the Texas A&M Aggies under the head coach and play-caller who recruited him to College Station, Jimbo Fisher, and the coach and play-caller who inherited him, Mike Elko and Collin Klein, Weigman is in constant contact with his play-caller and QB coach on the Coogs.

Houston head coach Willie Fritz shared the update on Wiegman's communication with offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and QB coach Shawn Bell at fall camp on Thursday.

“I think he (Weigman) feels very confident with his position coach, his coordinator (Nagle)," Fritz said. "He works with these guys like crazy. I don’t know how much he works with these guys. I have to tell ‘em to throttle it down a little bit, because these guys love football."

Weigman amassed 2,705 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions on 65% passing during his first go-round with the Coogs. Weigman, by every stretch, seems to be grateful for his second chance in college football in Space City.

Clearly, he loves Houston. Not only has he connected with coaches, but he's also connected with his teammates this offseason.

Conner Weigman Finally Fully Healthy For Coogs

Weigman has never had a healthy season during his four years in college. Even 2025 offered a drawback in the form of a concussion during a loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last October. It didn't keep him out long, but it was still another ailment he had to deal with after having some injury issues at Texas A&M.

There are no issues at fall camp this summer. Every Weigman update has been a positive one. In his last year of eligibility, Weigman isn't taking for granted the opportunity ahead of him in the Big 12.

Without Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech is vulnerable in the conference. That could mean it's wide-open enough in the Big 12 for the Cougars to crash the CFP party if they can survive mid-October during a three-week stretch against Klein's Kansas State Wildcats, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the Utah Utes.

There's an opening for Weigman to accomplish at UH what he couldn't at Texas A&M, with far more resources to boot.

Conner Weigman Can Enter Heisman Talks if Enough Works Out

If the rebuilt offensive line keeps Weigman healthy, perhaps we may be talking about a Coog in the Heisman conversation come December. Does that mean we'll be partying like it's 1989, when Houston QB Andre Ware won the award?

If the Cougars are the Big 12's representative in the CFP, and it's not a cold take by championship weekend for Weigman to have been named to the preseason watchlist for the Maxwell Award, it might not be the craziest outcome.

Weigman has never been fully healthy and has still shown glimpses. His fearless style led to 700 yards and 11 TDs with his legs last year at Houston. He's clearly obsessed with improving and wants to be a leader based on his attitude toward his teammates and coaches.

He's doing everything a Heisman candidate tends to do. Why not Weigman?