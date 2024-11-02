Kansas State vs. Houston prediction, game time, TV channel, how to watch online
As Big 12 fans know all too well, "any given Saturday" is a real thing in the most balanced conference in college football.
"Every game is going to be tough," Houston football coach Willie Fritz said earlier this week. "This is a very, very balanced and competitive league."
The Big 12 is so balanced and so difficult to predict that even the experts — the oddsmakers — are struggling to set the lines. Last week Houston was a 4.5-point home underdog to Utah — and the Cougars won 17-14. Kansas State was a 9.5-point home favorite over Kansas and had to hang on for a two-point victory.
Is Houston poised for another upset this Saturday?
No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1) comes into TDECU Stadium as 13.5-point favorites over Houston (3-5, 2-3). The Wildcats' Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes are very much alive.
Led by running back D.J. Giddens and quarterback Avery Johnson, Kansas State has one of the best rushing attacks in Division I-A college football. The Wildcats are averaging 223 rushing yards per game and Johnson is one of the top dual-threat QBs in Power 4 college football with 373 rushing yards this season (5.7 yards per carry).
Houston counters with one of the best run defenses in the Big 12, allowing just 138.8 yards per game in five conference games. The Cougars have won two of their last three games, and allowed an average of just 78 rushing yards in the two victories.
With four Big 12 games kicking off at the same time Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT), the TV situation has changed over the past 48 hours. The Kansas State-Houston game is going to air on FOX in every state except Arizona and Oklahoma. So Kansas State and Houston fans living in Arizona or Oklahoma will have to watch on the FOX Sports app.
Here are the latest details on how to watch, stream and follow Saturday's Big 12 football game between Houston and Kansas State:
Kansas State at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1) at Houston (3-5, 2-3) in a Big 12 Conference football game
When: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, November 2
Where: TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Kansas State-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX (fans in Arizona and Oklahoma will have to watch on the FOX Sports app)
Our Prediction: Kansas State 24, Houston 20
Updated Betting Odds: Kansas State is favored by 13.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup