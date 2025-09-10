Key Playmakers Ruled Out Ahead of Houston's Big 12 Opener
Earlier this week, the Big 12 saw one of it's first midweek injury reports submitted by both the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Houston Cougars (2-0). One of the main takeaways from the rule change was that it would help provide more transparency for fans and media while leveling the playing field for coaches preparing for upcoming matchups.
While Houston fans are already familiar with some of the Cougars’ notable injuries this season, including starters like Re'Shaun Sanford II and J’Marion Burnette, the new midweek report also provides a clearer picture of what Coach Deion Sanders and his staff will have available when the two teams meet on Friday.
Last weekend in Colorado's 31-7 win over Delaware, the Buffaloes saw multiple starters leave the game early including their leading rusher, Simeon Price. As for players that have already been ruled out, Teon Parks and Terrance Love are both significant losses to Colorado's secondary.
Are the Cougars in Better Shape Ahead of Friday's Conference Matchup?
After losing star players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL Draft, the Colorado offense was bound to take a step back in terms of production. While the Cougars' transfer portal overhaul has been a success so far with the offense averaging 31.0 points per game, the Buffaloes have only scored 25.5 points per game.
While this may seem like a large gap, Coach Sanders and the Buffaloes opened their season with a close loss against a very stout Georgia Tech team. While Colorado has already faced a Power 4 opponent, the Cougars have beaten their opponents handily, largely in part due to Coach Willie Fritz's use of the transfer portal this past offseason.
One of the defining factors of this week's game is whether or not the Houston defense can maintain its dominance against a Colorado offense that presents its first true test of the season. While Coach Sanders did refute the claim that quarterback Ryan Staub had earned the starting job, the Cougars will need to be ready for anything, with Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis also getting reps against Delaware.
Could Houston's Defensive Line be the X-Factor Against Colorado?
Last season, the offensive line struggles plagued an extremely talented Buffaloes offense, which likely had a large effect on the team missing an appearance in the Big 12 Championship. Those struggles have seemingly carried over to the 2025 squad, as Colorado has averaged around 140 rushing yards per game.
Houston, on the other hand, has found success with a revamped offensive line and offensive playmakers that can make defenders miss in open space. Through their first two games of the season, the Cougars have averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game with the addition of running back Dean Connors.
In two games, the defensive line for the Cougars has done their part at the line of scrimmage by limiting big run plays. While Rice did reach over 170 yards rushing, it took Scott Abell and his run-heavy offense 53 rushing attempts to reach that mark.
With the defensive line only allowing 3.3 yards per carry and a Colorado offensive line in question, guys like Carlos Allen Jr. and Brandon Mack II could have large influences on the Colorado offense.