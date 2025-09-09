Are the Houston Cougars Favored Against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes?
Now with a 2-0 start to the 2025 college football season, the Houston Cougars are now set to begin conference play when they welcome the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach, NFL legend Deion Sanders, to "The Cage" Friday night.
The Buffaloes come into the game 1-1 on the season after a close 27-20 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets thanks to an incredible performance by Haynes King, and also a commanding 31-7 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
The game against Houston will be the Buffaloes' first game away from Folsom Field in Boulder in the 2025 season.
Houston Currently Favored Over Colorado
As the two teams open up conference play against one another, an interesting story has been brewing in terms of betting odds, with the Houston Cougars currently sitting as the 5.5-point favorites over their Big 12 opponents.
This may not come as a surprise to many people, given that Colorado is basically undergoing a full rebuild on the offensive side of the ball after quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and receiver/cornerback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter were all drafted to the NFL this past April.
Not to mention that Coach Prime has yet to find his new quarterback to replace his son, as Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub have each started a game, and both have proven that they are worthy of being the QB1 for the Buffs.
The Cougars have been on quite the tear to start the season, with quarterback Conner Weigman settling in nicely to the new environment in Houston, with the team shutting out the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 27-0 in the season opener, and then had one of the most prolific second halves in the school's history against the Rice Owls last Saturday during their 35-9 victory over their rivals.
In the absence of running back Re'Shaun Sanford, who is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, Dean Connors and Stacy Sneed have been nothing short of magnificent in filling the role in the Cougar backfield.
Connors made his former team feel the pain during the rivalry game against Rice, dashing his ex-teammates for 132 yards and two touchdowns during the win.
The Cougars and Buffaloes kick off from TDECU Stadium in Houston Friday night at 6:30 P.M.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.