Kick Off Time, TV Details Announced For Houston vs. Oklahoma State
The undefeated Houston Cougars narrowly avoided their first loss of the season last Friday in Corvallis during an overtime match with the Oregon State Beavers, with Ethan Sanchez sinking a 24-yard field goal to give the Coogs the 27-24 win, boosting them to 4-0 on the year.
The team will face one of their biggest challenges this upcoming weekend at home in Houston when they welcome the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a return to conference play Saturday night at 6:00 PM.
Regardless of how the match with Joey McGuire's team goes, the Cougars will get what some may think of as a laxer opponent when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys next Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Details for Houston-Oklahoma State
Monday morning, the time of kick off and the TV airing was made official for the game, with the game taking place on Saturday, October 11 at 11:00 AM from Boone Pickens Stadium, on the TNT channel.
Next Saturday's contest will mark the 22nd match between the Cougars and Cowboys, with the Cowboys victorious during their last meeting in 2023 in a 43-30 ending, which saw Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II take 25 carries for 164 yards across the field for a hat trick of touchdowns, and wide receiver Brennan Presley caught 15 passes for 189 yards.
However, the last time the two teams met in Stillwater, Houston quarterback Case Keenum led the unranked Cougars to a 45-35 win against wide receiver Dez Bryant and the No. 5 Cowboys thanks to a 21-point third quarter, boosting them to No. 17 in the rankings.
The 2025 Oklahoma State team has not done the best job in trying to improve their 3-9 2024 season through four games, sitting with a 1-3 record that resulted in the team firing head coach Mike Gundy, who had been in the midst of his 21st season with the team, however, after a 4-11 record the past 15 games, the team decided that the time had come.
Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is now the interim head coach for the team going forward, leading an offense that has only averaged 17.25 points per game up to this point, and struggled mightily against both the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in their second game and last weekend against the Baylor Bears.
The Cowboys will meet the Arizona Wildcats this upcoming Saturday in a Big 12 face off before returning home to host Houston on the 11th.