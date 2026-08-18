Makhi Hughes named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Another player who hasn't taken a snap for the Cougars has been named to a watch list that could honor him as one of the best at his position.

Running back Makhi Hughes has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on August 18.

Here's why that matters for Houston in the upcoming season.

Makhi Hughes Career

Oregon running back Makhi Hughes carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last year, Hughes only rushed for 70 yards when he was with Oregon. However, 2024 brought forth 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns for the running back at Tulane. In his first year, he also rushed for more than 1,000 yards, with 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns.

In total, he has rushed for 2,849 yards in his career, making him the second most among active FBS running backs.

Additionally, Hughes was a two-time All-AAC First Team selection, a 2024 American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and led Tulane to two conference championship games in 2023 and 2024.

Why it Matters for Houston

Hughes will play an important role for Houston. With former running back Dean Connors leaving, there was a big hole to fill. Although there were running backs like DJ Butler and Re'Shaun Sanford II, they weren't proven to be the No. 1 at the position.

In addition, Hughes reunites with some familiar faces from Tulane. Before Houston, head coach Willie Fritz coached at Tulane from 2016 to 2023 and oversaw the start of Hughes' college football career, turning him into one of Tulane's best weapons. Additionally, offensive coordinator Slade Nagle was at Tulane in 2023, when Hughes began his first playing season in college.

That familiarity gives Fritz an advantage few college football coaches have with transfers. Having a coach who already knows a running back's style before the season starts can mean more time to develop his talents further.

On top of all that, Hughes has a high chance to bring the dominance he had at Tulane over to Houston. Offensive lineman Shadre Hurst was named to the Lombardi Trophy watch list and was considered a top-10 guard in the country according to PFF in 2025.

Offensive lineman Anthony Boswell was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list and was also considered one of the best at his position in the FBS in 2025.

With this talented offensive line that can control the trenches, Hughes could have a third year with over 1,000 rushing yards. The Cougars start the year on September 5 against Oregon State, giving fans an opportunity to see Hughes in action.