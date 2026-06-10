New Brendan Sorsby Update has Major Implications for Houston Cougars

The biggest game of the upcoming 2026 Houston Cougars football season up till this point has been the matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Sept. 18. That game is set for Friday night on national television.

It all makes sense given the stakes in the Big 12 conference race. However, the game looks to be affected by the complex situation surrounding Texas Tech senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby, which has rocked the college football world.

It was initially reported back in April that Sorsby is undergoing residential treatment for a gambling addiction that initially started during the start of his collegiate career at Indiana. The NCAA does not allow players to make bets on college or professional sports, yet Sorsby reportedly admitted to placing over 9,000 wagers totaling at least $90,000 and even made 40 bets on his own team.

Sorsby also funneled money through different sportsbook accounts to bypass restrictions. The NCAA made an initial ruling that Sorsby would be ineligible to compete for the 2026 season, and they even blocked his appeal for reinstatement to the team back in May.

A shocking twist occurred this past week in that a Texas District Court judge granted Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA, which will allow him to play this season after serving a two-game suspension. This is all temporary and could change soon, given the NCAA is appealing the decision. However, it seemed like Sorsby was all set to open the season in Week 3 against Houston.

Sorsby May Still Not Play vs Houston

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That may not be the case, according to Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

He made an appearance at the TD Club of Houston on Wednesday afternoon and, per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, shared some key information regarding the situation.

McGuire believes that Sorsby playing in Week 3 against Houston is "still a stretch", according to Duarte.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire asked from crowd what, if anything, could still happen to prevent QB Brendan Sorsby from playing this season.

He says Week 3 against Houston is “still a stretch.”

“He’s recovering from an addiction … I’ve sat down with this young man and what he’s… — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) June 10, 2026

"I’ve sat down with this young man and what he’s going through is serious," McGuire said. Even though Texas Tech is fighting for him to play this season, it looks like the program will make sure he's 100 percent recovered. Sorsby has finished his residential treatment.

After the injunction, it seemed like Houston would have to face the Red Raiders and Sorsby as their starting quarterback, but that may not end up happening even if he's eligible to play.

It obviously is an advantage for Houston, given Tech may not have its starting quarterback, who was the No. 1 target in the transfer portal. This will still be a difficult game on the road, but Houston will like its chances to win its opening Big 12 game of the season.

The Cougars' defense has been one of the better units in the conference and will still have to deal with a talented quarterback in redshirt sophomore Will Hammond, who's done well in a backup role.