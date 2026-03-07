New Houston Tight End Makes Noise in Latest Texas Position Ranking

Earlier this week, the Houston Cougars saw one of their own recognized in the latest in-state rankings for college tight ends. Patrick Overmyer, the transfer tight end from UTSA, was recognized as the third-best collegiate tight end in Texas by Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Overmyer's transfer to Houston was one that flew under the radar for the most part. In his two years with the Roadrunners, he totaled 58 receptions for 627 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. With how he's seen growth in his first two years at the Division 1 level, there's reason to believe that he could be yet another breakout player for the Cougars this season.

It's not surprising to see Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. and Texas A&M's Houston Thomas listed above Overmyer in Craven's tight end rankings. Both Thomas and Overmyer shared a locker room at UTSA last season, and while Thomas finished with more receptions and slightly more yardage, Overmyer found the end zone more often.

The Next Man Up at Tight End

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cougars are coming into the 2026 season with as much momentum as any program in the country. A large part of Houston's success last season can be attributed to the production from tight end Tanner Koziol. Before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Koziol caught 74 passes for 727 yards and six touchdowns.

To say that Overmyer has some big shoes to fill would be an understatement. Not only was Koziol considered one of the best tight ends in the country, but he was also a reliable safety net for Houston quarterback Conner Wiegman. On the rare occasions where wide receiver Amare Thomas wasn't open, Weigman could turn to Koziol to make a play.

"Another talented Roadrunner tight end moving up into the Power Four ranks," Craven writes. "Houston loves to use the tight end and there are big shoes to fill for the departing Tanner Koziol, who was Conner Weigman’s favorite target in the red zone."

It's clear that head coach Willie Fritz believes that Overmyer can be the same type of redzone threat that Koziol was for the Cougars. If the UTSA transfer can give Houston anything close to that level of consistency, the Cougars' offense should continue to be a problem for opposing defenses.

The next couple of weeks will be extremely important for both Overmyer, and the Houston offense as a whole. If Overmyer and Weigman can establish a good connection during spring practices, Houston may once again have a tight end capable of coming up big in key moments.