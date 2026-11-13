No. 14 Houston vs Colorado: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

It's a late Friday night showdown in the Big 12 for the No. 14 Houston Cougars as they go up against the Colorado Buffaloes for a critical Week 11 game.

Houston is currently 2-2 on the road with both losses against top 12 teams in Texas Tech and Utah.

The Cougars are looking to get a big road win to stay alive in the Big 12 Championship race.

How to Watch Houston vs Colorado

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Khalil Laufau (18) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Who: Houston Cougars 7-2 (4-2 in Big 12) vs. Colorado 3-6 (1-5 in Big 12)



• What: Week 11 of the regular season



• When: Friday Nov. 13 at 9:15 p.m. CST



• Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado



• TV/Streaming: ESPN



• TV Announcers: Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Andre Ware (Analyst), Morgan Uber (Sideline)



• Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network- “Search Houston”, SiriusXM: 138 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App



• Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)



• Last Season: Houston went 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl for its first 10-win season since 2021. The Cougars were ranked No. 21 at the end of the year, their highest since 2021.



• Series History: This hasn't been a highly played series, as Houston and Colorado are tied 1-1 all-time. Houston played Colorado for the first time at home last season in the Big 12 opener at TDECU Stadium and the Cougars won 36-20. Colorado won the first-ever matchup at a neutral site.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders, Colorado: The NFL Hall of Famer has been known as Coach Prime over the last few years since he went into college coaching in 2020 at Jackson State. Sanders is one of the most famous NFL players of all time and is widely considered one of the greatest cornerbacks ever. His nickname of Prime Time, was well recognized, and it's been an interesting transition to coaching.

Sanders has a 17-24 record in his fourth season at Colorado and is 45-31 overall.

Willie Fritz, Houston: Fritz is in the midst of his third season at Houston, and he is 21-13 heading into this game. Fritz has 34 years of coaching experience and a 268-134-1 record overall. He was hired in Dec. 2023 from Tulane and has turned Houston into a Big 12 contender this year. Fritz led the Cougars to the largest single-season turnaround in the country last year, from four to 10 wins. It was the third-largest turnaround in school history. Fritz has the most head-coaching experience in the Big 12 and is tied for second-most wins in college football by an active head coach.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Matchup Odds Via DraftKings

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz motions as defensive back Jordan Allen (6) walks off the field during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: Houston -9.5 (-108), Colorado +9.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -102, U -118)

Injury Report

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas (90) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive guard Hunter Zambrano (57) in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't any significant injuries for Houston coming into this one. Only freshman interior offensive lineman Aaron Wolford is out, and he's on the second team. Besides that, senior defensive back JD Rhym, along with three defensive linemen, senior De'Marion Thomas, Ejiro Egodogbare and sophomore Travis Buhake, are probable.

Colorado has a couple of key doubts, which include starting redshirt freshman kicker Elliott Arnold and safety Braylon Edwards. Redshirt junior kicker Daniel Gerlach will likely be the starter. Additionally, redshirt senior defensive end Vili Taufatofua is also questionable.

What to Know About Colorado

The Buffaloes aren't a great defensive team and are below average in the conference against both the run and pass. Colorado also doesn't run the ball well, but it does have the sixth-best passing offense in the Big 12 led by junior quarterback Isaac Wilson.

However, Wilson has thrown eight touchdowns to eight interceptions. His best weapon in junior receiver Joseph Williams can present problems as one of the top wideouts in the Big 12. Colorado gave Utah its best fight and lost 27-24, and the Buffaloes were also competitive for three quarters against Texas Tech as well. The Cougars must be ready from the start.