No. 20 Houston Cougars vs No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 20 Houston Cougars are set for their top-20 showdown against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium. This clash has huge stakes in the Big 12 Championship race, and is especially meaningful to the Cougars.

It's expected to be a sellout crowd in Houston and the Cougars come into the game with a 5-1 record and 2-1 conference mark. Meanwhile the Cowboys are 4-1 and have a 2-0 record in Big 12 play so far. Oklahoma State had a bye last week while Houston beat Kansas State on the road by a score of 35-16.

Coogs vs Cowboys

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (2) and tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrate a touchdown by Overmyer in the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first ranked matchup at TDECU Stadium since 2015 and just the fifth ranked battle in Houston since 1990. It is also the 15th top 25 matchup in Houston all-time. A game like this doesn't come very often.

Both offenses are expected to take center stage in this game led by their star quarterbacks in Houston's fifth-year Conner Weigman and Oklahoma State's redshirt sophomore Drew Mestemaker. There are plenty of good battles on both sides.

Houston won last season's matchup in Stillwater, Oklahoma 39-17 and leads the all-time series 11-10-1.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FOX. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

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Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.