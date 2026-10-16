No. 20 Houston vs No. 18 Oklahoma State Prediction: Who Wins and Why

The No. 20 Houston Cougars will be facing the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys at home on Saturday in a Big 12 showdown that is one of the top games in college football this week.

This is the toughest home game for Houston this season and the highlight of the schedule at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars, at 5-1, need this game in order to stay alive in the Big 12 race and this matchup features plenty of intriguing battles on both sides of the ball.

While Houston is currently a 4.5-point favorite, this game is expected to come down to the wire. Many believe it could also be an old-school Big 12 offensive shootout between two strong offenses.

Here's our Houston Cougars on SI staff predictions for Houston vs Oklahoma State.

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) waits for the snap from offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 35, Oklahoma State 33

This is such a hard game to pick, but I do believe that Houston finds a way to squeak by Oklahoma State in a thrilling contest. The Cougars ultimately hold onto the ball at the end and drain out the clock. Both offenses show up and show out, led by their quarterbacks in senior Conner Weigman for Houston and redshirt sophomore Drew Mestemaker for Oklahoma State.

Houston's time of possession and key first-down conversions play a big role as the Cougars focus on running the ball as well. The Cowboys find success against Houston's pass defense, but the Cougars are able to force one big turnover. Houston's secondary does give up some big plays, but are able to hold Oklahoma State to a number of field goals. Expect this to come down to the very last drive. -Maanav Gupta

Houston 45, Oklahoma State 42

I expect this game to have plenty of scoring, with both sides able to do what they want, when they want. But when it comes to the better defense that can stop the first drive, I have to take the Cougars. Both quarterbacks should have amazing days, but Houston feels like the better team and will come away with the win in a classic shootout. -Tyler Crum

Houston 40, Oklahoma State 35

Houston has the capabilities to win this game. The offense leans on the running game and will control the tempo of this game. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker will tear through Houston's secondary. This will be a high scoring game with a chance of being in the conference championship on the line. -Micah Clay