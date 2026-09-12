No. 22 Houston Cougars vs Southern Live Updates, Box Score

Houston Cougars football will stay at TDECU Stadium for Week 2 as they face the Southern Jaguars from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Cougars opened up their season with a 33-20 win over Oregon State at home last Saturday. Houston racked up more than 500 yards of offense, but had some struggles with turnovers and defensive coverage that it'll look to take care of in this one.

Houston moved up one spot in the AP Poll and enters ranked No. 22 in the country. Southern is an FCS opponent that is in the first year of a rebuild. This is an opportunity for Houston to continue its momentum while improving in non-conference play.

Coogs vs Jaguars

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts on the sideline during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has faced Southern just twice all-time and leads the series 2-0. The Cougars last faced the Jaguars on Aug. 30, 2013 in Houston at Reliant Stadium and won 62-13. It's been more than 13 years since UH has gone against Southern.

Coach Willie Fritz would like to see his team take another step further this evening before the Big 12 opener. Meanwhile, Southern's new head coach in NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk leads a program that finished last in the SWAC in 2025.

Southern is 1-1 entering play and is coming off a 34-15 win over Kentucky State.

We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

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Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.