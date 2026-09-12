No. 22 Houston vs Southern: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

The Houston Cougars are gearing up to face Southern in Week 2 of the 2026 season. Houston won its season opener 33-20 over Oregon State and moved up one spot to No. 22 in the Week 1 AP Poll.

Houston will stay at home this week and take on an FCS opponent in the Jaguars from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), which presents an opportunity for the Cougars to clean up some of the key issues from Week 1.

How to Watch No. 23 Houston vs Southern

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Houston Cougars 1-0 (0-0 in Big 12) vs. Southern Jaguars 1-1 (0-1 in SWAC)

Houston Cougars 1-0 (0-0 in Big 12) vs. Southern Jaguars 1-1 (0-1 in SWAC) What: Week 2 of the regular season

Week 2 of the regular season When: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. CT Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas TV/Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KPRC 950 AM

KPRC 950 AM Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)

Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter) Last Season: Houston went 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl for its first double-digit win season since 2021.

Houston went 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl for its first double-digit win season since 2021. Series History: This is the third all-time meeting. Houston leads 2-0 with the last matchup back on Aug. 30, 2013 at Reliant Stadium where the Cougars won 62-13.

Meet the Coaches

Southern University head coach Marshall Faulk watches warm ups before the Birmingham Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday August 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall Faulk, Southern: Faulk, an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest running backs of all-time, takes over a rebuilding program in his first year as a head coach. Faulk was previously the running backs coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders and just began his coaching career last season. He's also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Wilie Fritz, Houston: This is Fritz's third season with the Cougars, and he has a 15-11 record heading into this game. Fritz has a 262-132-1 record overall now in his 34th year of coaching. He was hired in Dec. 2023 from Tulane and has turned Houston into a true Big 12 contender this year. Fritz has the most head-coaching experience in the Big 12 and the second-most wins in college football.

Matchup Odds Via DraftKings

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: Houston -51.5 (-112), Southern +51.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -112, U -108)

Houston Injury Report

Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Tounkara (14) runs during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 14, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Muizz Tounkara, the sophomore transfer receiver from Florida, is still dealing with a left foot injury and Frtiz said in his weekly press conference that he still needs "a couple more weeks before he's healthy."

It will also be interesting to watch if senior tight end Luke McGary will be available after missing Week 1. Right tackle Drew Terrill also suffered an injury against Oregon State, but Fritz believes he's "gonna be ok," Fritz said.

What to Know About Southern

The Jaguars have quite a different team from last year, after ending up as the worst team in the SWAC in 2025. Christian Johnson is the starting quarterback, and junior running back Trey Holly is a key part of the offense.

Southern features a defense with experience, but given the rebuild of the program, Houston has a strong advantage on both sides.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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