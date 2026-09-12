No. 22 Houston vs Southern: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More
In this story:
The Houston Cougars are gearing up to face Southern in Week 2 of the 2026 season. Houston won its season opener 33-20 over Oregon State and moved up one spot to No. 22 in the Week 1 AP Poll.
Houston will stay at home this week and take on an FCS opponent in the Jaguars from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), which presents an opportunity for the Cougars to clean up some of the key issues from Week 1.
How to Watch No. 23 Houston vs Southern
- Who: Houston Cougars 1-0 (0-0 in Big 12) vs. Southern Jaguars 1-1 (0-1 in SWAC)
- What: Week 2 of the regular season
- When: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. CT
- Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: KPRC 950 AM
- Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: Houston went 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl for its first double-digit win season since 2021.
- Series History: This is the third all-time meeting. Houston leads 2-0 with the last matchup back on Aug. 30, 2013 at Reliant Stadium where the Cougars won 62-13.
Meet the Coaches
Marshall Faulk, Southern: Faulk, an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest running backs of all-time, takes over a rebuilding program in his first year as a head coach. Faulk was previously the running backs coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders and just began his coaching career last season. He's also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Wilie Fritz, Houston: This is Fritz's third season with the Cougars, and he has a 15-11 record heading into this game. Fritz has a 262-132-1 record overall now in his 34th year of coaching. He was hired in Dec. 2023 from Tulane and has turned Houston into a true Big 12 contender this year. Fritz has the most head-coaching experience in the Big 12 and the second-most wins in college football.
Matchup Odds Via DraftKings
Spread: Houston -51.5 (-112), Southern +51.5 (-108)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -112, U -108)
Houston Injury Report
Muizz Tounkara, the sophomore transfer receiver from Florida, is still dealing with a left foot injury and Frtiz said in his weekly press conference that he still needs "a couple more weeks before he's healthy."
It will also be interesting to watch if senior tight end Luke McGary will be available after missing Week 1. Right tackle Drew Terrill also suffered an injury against Oregon State, but Fritz believes he's "gonna be ok," Fritz said.
What to Know About Southern
The Jaguars have quite a different team from last year, after ending up as the worst team in the SWAC in 2025. Christian Johnson is the starting quarterback, and junior running back Trey Holly is a key part of the offense.
Southern features a defense with experience, but given the rebuild of the program, Houston has a strong advantage on both sides.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.