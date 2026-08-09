One Position Battle Worth Watching at Houston

The Houston Cougars have significantly upgraded their depth over the past year across almost all positions. When the Cougars initially entered the Big 12 in 2023, it was obvious that they were lacking in the number of Big 12-caliber players on the roster and depth to be competitive.

That has now changed and Houston has some great talent to be a real contender in the conference. The Cougars have a number of playmakers at the most important positions to maintain a high level of play throughout the game. The trenches have been upgraded on both sides to handle any injuries, given how key that is in a Power Four conference.

An important position that Houston has grown in and has a variety of names that could be a difference-maker is at wide receiver. The Cougars were led by Amare Thomas last season, and he is expected to have another stellar year as the No. 1 option for senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

Thomas obviously needs help if Houston is to make the Big 12 championship, and the Cougars will find an answer to the other starting wide receivers in the group at the end of fall camp. The position battle at receiver, however, remains quite interesting.

Here's why the wide receiver position battle is worth watching.

Wide Receiver Depth Positions

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's offense has the potential to be even better than last season, and it starts with the amount of talent on the outside.

The Cougars have two sophomores who have returned from last year: Koby Young and Jaquise Martin. Each of them had opportunities last year and has been doing well in the first week of fall camp.

Young has specifically been a deep -ball target and someone who can make explosive plays. He and Weigman have already linked up for a couple of touchdowns in camp. Martin has been getting a lot of reps as well.

A big transfer acquisition was senior Trent Walker from Oregon State. He can be a do-it-all type of wide receiver at 6-foot-2 and compiled 823 yards and two touchdowns on 68 receptions last year. Walker's experience could play a factor in him being higher on the depth chart.

"He's been excellent this spring. He's had a really good first two days, so we're looking for big things from Trent," offensive coordinator Slade Nagle said. "I don't necessarily know that we see him as the second complementary piece; we see him as another good football player."

Senior Harvey Broussard III has also returned for his second season at Houston and made eight starts last year. He even caught his first touchdown against Oklahoma State. He could be another name to watch.

The Cougars also have sophomore transfer Muizz Tounkara, but he's currently injured. Redshirt sophomore Tyson Turner also transferred from Texas Tech, and he's gotten some catches at fall camp as well. It will be interesting to see who ends up where in the receiver depth chart.