The Houston Cougars' offense has been something special to watch in 2026. The offense has been powered by superstars like quarterback Conner Weigman, wide receiver Amare Thomas, and tight end Patrick Overmyer.

Overmyer is starting to distinguish himself as one of the best tight ends in the entire country.

Patrick Overmyer Has Had a Remarkable Season

Overmyer has had a great season after transferring from the UTSA Roadrunners. Overmyer wasn't considered very good by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 92 TE in the portal and the No. 1793 player in the portal.

Patrick Overmyer. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, that was wrong. He has 58 receptions for 663 yards and eight touchdowns, among the best stats for a TE in the entire nation. The defense sometimes forgets that he isn't a wide receiver, which probably explains why he looked like Jeremiah Smith just about 10 days ago against the Colorado Buffaloes.

With the season nearing its end, it will be interesting to see how he finishes. Houston fans will remember Overmyer fondly; that's for sure. Going from Tanner Koziol to Overmyer was like going from Iron Man to Captain America. And honestly, Houston is starting to look like a good university for elite TEs. That could pay off in the future.

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Overmyer has exceeded all expectations; unfortunately, he wasn't a finalist for the John Mackey Award after being a semifinalist a couple of weeks ago, but he is still among the best TEs in the nation.

Here is how he compares to some of the best in tight ends in the entire country:

Patrick Overmyer: 58 REC, 663 yards, eight touchdowns

Eli Finley: 57 REC, 709 yards, eight touchdowns

Jelani Thurman: 51 REC, 610 yards, eight touchdowns

Luke Reynolds: 67 REC, 633 yards, six touchdowns

Jelani Thurman. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quite honestly, I have no idea how someone like Reynolds is a finalist for the award with evidently worse stats than Overmyer. The other two finalists don't exactly have better stats either.

It is clear that Overmyer was extremely close to making that final list. If Overmyer can have a strong final game, he might end up with the best season of any TE in the nation. Some of these guys on that list were elite coming out of high school, as well.

Obviously not Finley, the starting TE for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but Reynolds was a five-star recruit originally with the Penn State Nittany Lions, and Thurman was a top TE who was with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

It's remarkable that a TE who originally played for UTSA has stats this elite and can match any other player at his position. With Senior Day potentially coming for him, we must highlight this season for Overmyer. He deserves credit for an excellent season. And he can make it even better against the Baylor Bears, who can be dangerous this week.