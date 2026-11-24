The No. 17 Houston Cougars are finishing their regular season with a home game against Baylor.

The Cougars are coming off a 34-31 win against West Virginia. A win against Baylor ends the regular season with nine wins.

However, the Bears might be more difficult to beat than the Mountaineers.

Baylor's Passing Game is One of the Best

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) at the line of scrimmage against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Big 12, the Baylor Bears have the fourth-highest passing offense, throwing for 263.2 yards per game. Quarterback DJ Lagway has also proven to be a dynamic quarterback in the conference.

He has thrown for 2,295 yards, 17 touchdowns, and has a 55.2% completion rate. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman has been electric for the Bears with 901 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

However, Baylor has allowed Lagway to get sacked 21 times this season. This gives Houston's pass defense a big opportunity it can't miss.

The Cougars' pass defense allows 238.5 passing yards per game. Pressuring and sacking Lagway gives him more chances to make mistakes and limits drives, which a struggling Houston secondary needs.

Baylor's Defense is Elite

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Baylor's defense gives Houston's offense a lot of trouble. In the conference, the Bears rank second in points allowed with 18.3 and first in sacks with 40.

Against Texas Tech, Baylor held the Red Raiders to 20 points in the loss, while Houston allowed 28.

However, the weakness in the defense is that it struggles in run defense. It allowed Texas Tech to have 231 rushing yards, and BYU ran for 189 on the Bears.

Houston has two dynamic running backs in Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II, as the team averages 208.7 yards per game. The Cougars' run game can control the tempo of this game by keeping Baylor's offense off the field.

The Run Game is Absent

Baylor's run game ranks as one of the worst in the conference, averaging 137.4 rushing yards per game. Running back Caden Knighten leads the team with 399 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

This becomes a huge problem for Baylor. Without a stable run game, defenses sit on the passing game, which results in Lagway having a higher chance of committing more turnovers and mistakes.

If Houston creates a stable and strong lead in the beginning, it prompts the Bears to throw more. This could be the game where the Cougars' secondary steps up.

Houston was able to beat Baylor 31-24 in the last game a year ago. However, with uncertainty about quarterback Conner Weigman's status, Keisean Henderson could get the starting role.

Baylor could have a chance to ruin Senior Day for the Cougars. If Houston can have an offense that runs the clock and limits the Bears' offense, the Cougars can walk out with the ninth win of the season.