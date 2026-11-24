Less than two weeks ago, the Houston Cougars suffered a devastating blow to their playoff chances. It was a disaster against the Colorado Buffaloes as Houston lost its third game of the season.

That shouldn't just end Houston's season, however. The Cougars can still make 2026 memorable.

Houston Can Still Make Senior Day Very Special

Houston's special lists of seniors include quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Makhi Hughes, tight end Patrick Overmyer, safety Jordan Allen, cornerback Jalen Mayo, cornerback Will James Jr., safety Kentrell Webb, wide receiver Amare Thomas, wide receiver Trent Walker, OL Alvin Ebosele, OL Shadre Hurst, linebacker Carmycah Glass, defensive end Brandon Mack II, and defensive tackle Ashton Porter.

That is one really long list of seniors for Houston. Don't be alarmed, however, fans. Many of these players may attempt to return for a fifth year under the new NCAA eligibility rules. Others, however, such as Weigman and Mayo, for example, aren't expected to return.

Conner Weigman and Keisean Henderson. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They may walk on senior day and look for a future in the NFL. Senior Day is meant to be something special to celebrate what a player provided to a university, and what the university provided for the player.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This group of seniors is special and among the best in the entire country. 2026 should be remembered as a remarkable season and a season that shouldn't be forgotten in the annals of Houston football history.

This game against the Baylor Bears is a great chance to cap off a strong season with all this talent. The difference between 8-4 and 9-3 is pretty big, and winning on Senior Day is a great way to cap off a good regular season and to commemorate the extraordinary seniors this team has.

Can These Seniors Make Saturday Special?

A lot of this senior talent doesn't belong in college anymore - it belongs in the NFL. This includes Weigman, Thomas, and some others. Baylor is a dangerous team with a really good pass rush, so beating the Bears isn't going to be easy.

In fact, beating the Bears will depend on this talented senior class. Any one of these guys can step up and change the game. Baylor is currently 6-5 and has had an up-and-down season. The Bears started 4-1, but after back-to-back losses, the Bears fired Dave Aranda.

Dave Aranda. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That seemed to help the season, as the Bears blew out the UCF Knights 41-9, then defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 42-31 to earn bowl eligibility. The Bears have since had two straight losses, though: a 28-7 loss to the BYU Cougars and a 20-10 loss last week to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Baylor has several dangerous components that make Houston's job harder.

The Bears are 6-5 and are looking to close out the regular season by upsetting the Cougars. For that not to happen, seniors need to step up. Some of these guys will be impossible for fans to forget. It's time for these players to make this season unforgettable. A 10-3 season is still very much within reach; Houston just needs some of its stars to help make that happen.