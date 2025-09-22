Previewing The Match Up Between Oregon State And Houston in Corvallis
The Houston Cougars fly for a Friday primetime matchup in Corvallis, Oregon, against the Oregon State Beavers at 9:30 p.m..
While this is the first of several flights out of Texas, the hope that head coach Willie Fritz has is that his team continues to soar to new heights after an eventful 3-0 start.
“We’re gonna handle it the same way we always do,” Fritz said. "When we get there, it’s a business trip. It’s going to be a long plane trip.”
As difficult as it is to begin the first month of college football undefeated, the Cougars have done so and look to go 4-0 for the first time since 2011 under former coach Kevin Sumlin.
According to the ESPN matchup predictor, the Cougars have an 81.3 percent chance of winning and opened as 10.5-point favorites.
Scouting Oregon State
Head coach Trent Bray leads the Beavers. Under his leadership, the Oregon State defense has been a very competitive group that the Oregon State program prides itself on.
Off to a slow start, the defense has given up at least 30 points in all four games so far against California, Fresno State, Texas Tech, and Oregon. On top of that, the Beavers are letting opponents average 39.0 points per game (123rd overall) and opponents record 443.0 yards per year (#112th overall).
“They’ve had some tough luck,” Fritz said. “We are going to have to play extremely well.”
Houston’s offense battles two of the faces of the Oregon State defense, including defensive back Skyler Thomas and linebacker Dexter Foster, who have been impressive. Thomas and Dexter lead Oregon State in total tackles ea Another interesting department Oregon State has struggled in is creating sacks and turnovers, where it has only recorded three in both categories.
As for the Beavers’ offense, wide receivers Trent Brown and Taz Reddicks have been two electric weapons down the field with junior quarterback Maalik Murphy passing the ball.
“They’ve got a veteran quarterback,” Fritz said. “Really throws a good ball. Very quick release. Very strong arm."
In the backfield, senior running back Anthony Hankerson leads the ground game, where he has accumulated 65 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
Overall, Oregon State’s offense averages 15.5 points per game and 317.5 yards per game. If Houston’s secondary doesn’t get caught sleeping and the interior defense limits the explosive plays on the ground, the numbers fall in Houston’s favor. It is a matter of execution.
“We’re going to have to play at a high level defensively against these guys,” Fritz said. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job tackling and pretty good job of playing leverage. We pride ourselves in being good tacklers.”
Houston’s Playmakers
Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman transferred to Houston with eyes set on utilizing his skill set under the direction of Fritz. An asset to Weigman’s early-season success has been offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, who has opened up the skill set and playmaking abilities of both the quarterback and the running backs, both in the air and on the ground.
Drawing up play action, quarterback keepers, and dialing up a different mix of running plays includes exploiting senior tight end Tanner Koziol and RB Dean Connors.
Koziol is one of the most dynamic and dangerous weapons in the country, hauling in 17 receptions for 148 yards with one touchdown. The transfer from Ball State has registered 1,655 yards in his collegiate career and has excellent route-running and blocking skills.
On the ground, Connors also brings the offense to a whole different level when he gets handed the ball. When he touches the ball, he averages over five yards per carry. On top of that, Connors has accumulated 271 yards with three touchdowns through three games.
“It’s a tough position,” Fritz said. “I got up there with control the run game, control the clock. We’ve done that early. We are one of the leading teams in time of possession, and you got to be able to run the ball in order to do that. It really opens up the pass game big time.”
Houston also has senior WR Stephon Johnson, who leads the receiving room in yards gained with 191 and averages 31.8 yards per reception.
“I’ve thought Conner has thrown a couple really good deep balls to him, but you gotta catch it and you gotta be loose. Stephon’s done an excellent job of that, and we got some other guys that are deep ball threats.”