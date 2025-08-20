QB Depth, Emerging Talent Could Be Fueling Houston Cougars' Offensive Rebuild
Houston freshman quarterback Austin Carlisle met with the media recently to discuss his performance during fall camp. Carlisle grabbed media attention coming out of high school due to his speed and athletic ability on the field. While Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman likely has the starting role locked up, the young freshman could find time on the special teams side of things.
Since arriving on campus, the Ridge Point HS graduate has made his presence known on the team by rotating at a different position where his speed can be utilized to the fullest in the return game. The Missouri City native committed to Houston back in May of 2024, but arrived on campus early with 8 other freshmen in the 2026 class.
In his high school career, Carlisle led Ridge Point to district titles in all three years that he started, and even clocked a ball-carrier speed of 23.7 mph. That time would have been the fastest ball-carrier speed in the NFL in the 2024 season.
When Carlisle took questions from the media, he stated multiple times that his goal at the University of Houston is to help the team win, no matter what that role is. When asked about his experience punt returning, the freshman stated that he hadn't had any experience with it in high school.
"Instincts just kind of kick in. Just being an athlete and running track in high school, while also being a dual threat in high school, just making guys miss and then finding good running lanes and having good vision."
For Coog Nation, having a guy like Carlisle is something that isn't seen too often in college football in this day and age. A player who's willing to do anything, even taking reps at a completely different position, can be extremely dangerous for opposing teams when the season begins.
Can Offensive Coordinator Slade Nagle Elevate Carlisle's Game?
Like the rest of the early enrollees in the 2026 class, Carlisle has the benefit of already experiencing spring ball with the football team earlier this year. While that experience isn't equivalent to going through a full football season, it gives the coaching staff, namely new Offensive Coordinator Slade Nagle, a chance to evaluate where they can use Carlisle.
Whether he lines up under center, receives punts, or is a part of a special QB run package, Carlisle has the ability to make an impact wherever he is on the field. While that impact may not always show up on the scoreboard, his running threat adds another level to the Houston offense that other teams have to prepare for.
Carlisle also has the benefit of having multiple quarterbacks to learn from. When he was asked about what he's learned from Weigman and Zeon Chriss, the freshman answered by saying that he's been able to learn how the game is played past the high school level.
"I came in keeping my head down, understanding I have veterans in front of me and just wanting to learn from them. I've really just been able to learn the system of the college game from them and pick their brains about certain things which has been great."