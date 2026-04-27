Ranking the Houston NFL Draft Departures from Least to Most Impactful for 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft is now officially wrapped up, and the Houston Cougars didn't have many of their players picked, but they did see one of their top players selected throughout the seven-round draft.

And while Houston only had one of its players selected in the NFL Draft, some of its other key players found spots right after the draft ended singing as UDFA's with multiple NFL teams.

The Coogs have lost several players, guiding them to a successful 10-3 season in 2025. Here's a look at three of those departures and listing them from least to most impactful for Houston heading into the 2026 season.

Carlos Allen Jr.

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. attempts to tackle Rice Owls quarterback Chase Jenkins. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Carlos Allen Jr. did not hear his name called throughout the seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft; however, the defensive tackle will have a shot at the next level. Right after the conclusion of the draft, Allen Jr. signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an Undrafted Free Agent.

While listed as the "least" impactful departure, the Coogs losing Allen Jr. will still be a very key loss heading into the 2026 season. Allen Jr. was Houston's leading tackler with 80 tackles, which led all defensive tackles at the FBS level, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

Houston will now have to find a new piece to be a fixture of the interior of the defensive line to help stop the run and pressure the quarterback.

Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. recovers the onside kick during the second half. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston loses its veteran voice in cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr., who signed with the Tennessee Titans as an Undrafted Free Agent.

The Coogs secondary will have to live without one of their experienced pieces, as over the last two seasons, McCutchin Sr. played 25 games and recorded 88 tackles with four tackles for loss, a sack, and 12 pass deflections.

Familiarity with the scheme is something that can't be developed right away, and the Coogs will look to find their best options to go at cornerback.

Tanner Koziol

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, the biggest loss that Houston is taking is losing tight end Tanner Koziol. The tight end was the only Coog selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round.

In his single season with the Coogs, Koziol was a legit weapon for the offense. The tight end led the team in receptions, becoming quarterback Conner Weigman's most reliable target, recording 74 catches for 727 yards and six touchdowns.

Houston's offense centers the tight end in many of its plays and concepts, and losing a player like Koziol, who has a major advantage standing at six-foot-seven, will be big. The tight end came up big for the Coogs in crucial downs and in the red zone, something they'll have to replace.