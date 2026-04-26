Houston Predicted Starting CB After Latrell McCutchin Sr. Signs UDFA Deal With Titans

The Houston Cougars are losing one of the key pieces to their defensive unit, which allowed the Coogs to have a much-improved 2025 season in cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr.

After wrapping up his final season with the Coogs, in which McCutchin Sr. recorded 52 tackles (38 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack, nine pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. And after that year, the cornerback is headed to the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Houston will head into the 2026 season looking to replace the production and the impact McCutchin Sr. had on the Cougars secondary. Houston will have a pair of players appearing as early options to start at the cornerback positions.

Will James

Houston Cougars defensive back Will James celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Junior defensive back Will James heads into his second season with the Coogs and should be looked to continue being a key contributor in the secondary. In 2025, James started all 13 games for the Coogs and was a key part of the secondary as he earned an All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

James would record 38 tackles (31 solo), four tackles for loss, a team-leading three interceptions to go along with eight pass deflections, and a pair of forced fumbles. The cornerback made his mark against the TCU Horned Frogs, where he ended the game with five tackles, a forced fumble, and a pair of interceptions.

Standing at six feet,185 pounds, James is an obvious candidate to stay on the inside of the defensive formations and play the nickel in the Houston scheme. However, the Cougars could also shift James to the outside, where he could show off his ability as an outside cornerback.

Jalen Mayo

Another clear option for the Cougars to have starting on the outside is incoming Stephen F. Austin transfer Jalen Mayo. The veteran cornerback played in seven games for the Lumberjacks in 2025 and tallied four interceptions, nine pass deflections, 47 total tackles, and one forced fumble.

Mayo is a longer cornerback than most, standing at six-foot-two and 190 pounds, which will help him cover and run with some of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12. The cornerback is also an experienced addition to Houston's secondary, as the 2026 season will be Mayo's fifth year in college football.

The Cornerback began his college career at Virginia Union, where he spent three seasons. After that, he chose to transfer, heading to Stephen F. Austin, spending a single season in 2025 before heading back into the transfer portal and winding up at Houston. His veteran experience will be an added plus to Houston's cornerback room, which is losing an experienced piece in McCutchin Sr.