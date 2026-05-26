Ranking the Most Unforgettable Games For Houston At TDECU Stadium

The Houston Cougars have played in the TDECU Stadium since 2014.

Despite the stadium being young, it still has memorable wins that has defined Houston football.

Here are the most unforgettable games in the TDECU.

2016 Houston vs Lousiville

Nov 17, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston was able to dominate against a Louisville team that was ranked No. 5 in the nation and had quarterback Lamar Jackson, who would win the Heisman that same year. The Cougars were able to sack Jackson 11 times and force three fumbles.

Winning against a top five team in the country was already an impressive feat for Houston. However, dominating a top five team at home made the stadium one of the loudest places in college football that night.

2015 AAC Championship vs Temple

Houston hosted and won its first AAC Championship game. Although Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. only had 88 passing yards, he dominated Temple in the run game with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This victory for the Cougars gave them a spot in the Peach Bowl against Florida State. Additionally, Houston fans were able to see not only the Cougars hosting a championship game at home but winning the game as well.

2015 Houston vs Memphis

Down by 14 points in the 4th, the Cougars were able to come back against Memphis 35-34 in a high-powered game. Additionally, Memphis would miss a crucial field goal in the final seconds of the game, sending the Houston crowd into a frenzy.

This win created one of the loudest games the stadium has ever hosted. The Cougars kept their season undefeated after this win and drew closer to the championship game.

2023 Houston vs Texas

Houston would lose a close game against the Texas Longhorns 31-24. However, this game became a memorable night for the TDECU Stadium. Houston, which had a 3-3 record, nearly upset No. 8 Texas at home, a feat only No. 12 Oklahoma achieved weeks before the game.

Additionally, quarterback Donovan Smith outperformed Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with 378 yards and three touchdowns.

The game may have ended up as a loss, but it was one of the best atmosphere's in the stadium's history.

2021 Houston vs SMU

This was another high-powered offensive game for both teams, with Houston winning 44-37. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune would have 412 yards and four touchdowns while wide receiver Tank Dell had 165 yards and three touchdowns.

This game had implications for a spot at a championship game, as both teams were 7-1 after this game. Additionally, the high-powered offense Houston showed drove the crowd wild, creating another loud and memorable night in the stadium.