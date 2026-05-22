The Most Memorable Wins in Houston Football History

Houston has accumulated many historic wins in its football program history.

From game-defying upsets to wins that secured their first bowl game, the Cougars have showcased countless times that they can compete with the best of the best.

Based on significance, history and historic upset wins, here are the most unforgettable wins in Houston's football history.

2016 Houston vs Oklahoma

Sep 3, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver (10) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon (25) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In a year where Oklahoma's quarterback Baker Mayfield was a Heisman finalist and would win the trophy in 2017, Houston was able to upset the No.3 Sooners 33-23 in its season opener. Houston's quarterback Greg Ward Jr. outplayed the future Heisman winner in every aspect of this game, putting up 321 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Additionally, the Cougars were able to force three fumbles, recovering two of them. This upset proved that they could compete against powerhouses, even though they were in a smaller conference.

2015 Peach Bowl vs Florida State

Delivering one of the biggest wins in the program's modern history, the No. 18 Cougars would beat the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles. Houston's defense forced four interceptions and sacked the quarterback three times.

This victory gave the Cougars a 13-1 record, bringing them back to the success they had in 2011 when they beat Penn State in the TicketCity Bowl.

This win remains one of the most defining moments in Cougars history, bringing them back to national attention.

1977 Cotton Bowl Vs Maryland

Houston won against the Maryland Terrapins in its first Cotton Bowl win in program history. Under head coach Bill Yeoman, this victory gave the Cougars the No. 4 rank in the nation and solidified Houston as a threat in the Southwest Conference.

This game is still one of the most important and influential bowl wins in Cougars history.

2025 Texas Bowl vs LSU

Although this win was recent, the Cougars brought themselves back on the national map. Going into a game where the Cougars have not won a bowl game since 2021 and only won four games the year before, many expected LSU to sweep Houston in this game.

In a close game, Houston beat the Tigers 38-35, securing its first bowl win since 2021. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns.

Houston was still trying to find its identity in this year. However, after winning against LSU, the Cougars landed in the No. 21 spot in the nation and added another bowl win to the program.

2016 Houston vs Louisville

Just like Oklahoma, Louisville was a top-five team in the nation and was led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who would win the Heisman in the same year. The Cardinals went into this game 9-1, looking to dominate the Cougars.

Not only did the Cougars win, but they blew out Louisville 36-10. Ward would best another future Heisman winner, throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Houston's defense caused 3 fumbles and sacked Jackson 11 times.