5 Reasons for Concern for Houston in 2026

In 2025, Houston had an unexpected season, going 10-3 and winning the Kinders Texas Bowl against LSU.

Moving into 2026, there are some concerns if Houston can repeat its success.

Here are the top 5 biggest reasons for concern for the Cougars in 2026.

1. Conner Weigman staying healthy

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In 2024, the leading passer only had 867 yards and four touchdowns. When senior quarterback Conner Weigman stepped in as Houston's starter in 2025, he threw for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns. Weigman has the talent and experience to be one of the best Big 12 quarterbacks in 2026.

However, it all revolves around his health. If Weigman gets injured unexpectedly or too soon, Houston will be forced to go to its backup quarterbacks, who lack experience.

Five-star recruit Keisean Henderson proved in high school that he is a reliable dual-threat quarterback, but experience matters in college football.

2. Defense lacks experience

A major concern for Houston is the defense. With players like Eddie Walls III, Latrell McCutchin Sr. and Carlos Allen Jr. leaving, replacing their experience and talent can be difficult.

In a physical conference like the Big 12, it is vital for Houston to have a physical and dominant defense. Texas Tech's defense was ranked third in points allowed and yards allowed, one of the reasons why they were No. 7 in the nation.

3. Wide receiver room

The wide receiver room going into 2026 is showing signs of worry. In 2025, the majority of Weigman's 2,705 yards went to senior receiver Amare Thomas with 966 yards and former tight end Tanner Koziol with 727. The next highest besides the two only had 275 yards.

If Houston is unable to push the field vertically, defenses will force Weigman into difficult situations, which could impact his health. Thomas will be coming back but spreading the ball out to other receivers is necessary.

Houston will have productive transfer Trent Walker out of Oregon State, of course, but it remains to be seen what chemistry he will have on the field with Weigman.

4. The Big 12

Although the Big 12 is not as strong as power conferences like the SEC or Big 12, it is still hard to win the conference. Houston lost three times against Big 12 teams in 2025, which were West Virginia, Texas Tech and TCU.

The Biggest mountain Houston has to climb in the Big 12 is Texas Tech. The last time these two teams played, the Red Raiders were easily able to win against the Cougars 35-11. If Houston is able to win against Texas Tech in 2026, it may have a chance to win the conference.

However, even if Houston beats Texas Tech, it still has to beat other Big 12 teams like Utah, Baylor and Cincinnati, who have all proven to be difficult to beat.

5. Expectations are Higher

2025 was a season where Houston proved many doubters wrong. The Cougars went on to go 10-3 and win a bowl game. The Cougars are now seen as contenders for the Big 12 Championship. However, with this confidence and national spotlight comes pressure.

Many programs suffered a fate of underperforming after a breakout season because of the expectations set on them. Additionally, teams often face stronger opponents after having a breakout year.

The combination of higher expectations and a tougher schedule could pressure the Cougars, a pressure they haven't felt since the 2010s.