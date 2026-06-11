Ranking the Top 5 Greatest Head Coaches in Houston's History

There have been a plethora of head coaches for Houston in its history.

Some brought historic bowl wins and landed Houston in the national spotlight. Others brought in Heisman-winning quarterbacks and achieved records.

Here are the top 5 greatest head coaches in Houston's football history.

1. Bill Yeoman

Nov 27, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; General view of a statue of Bill Yeoman outside TDECU Stadium before a game between the Houston Cougars and the Navy Midshipmen. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When it comes to the best head coach for Houston, Bill Yeoman is no doubt the greatest. Without Yeoman, Houston's rise to national power would never have come to fruition.

During his 25 seasons, Yeoman won 160 games, four Southwest Conference championships, two Cotton Bowl championships and brought Houston on the national map. He was also inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Yeoman was the most influential head coach Houston has had in its program. Additionally, he was one of the first to use the triple option, also known as the Veer offense.

2. Jack Pardee

Jack Pardee only coached for three seasons at Houston. However, in those three seasons, he brought in legendary talent. Pardee coached both Andre Ware and David Klinger, who would go on to be some of the best quarterbacks in Houston's history.

Andre Ware would win the Heisman in 1989 and David Klinger would throw 11 touchdowns in a single game. Pardee also introduced the run-and-shoot offense.

In an era where offenses dominate with the run-first style, Houston used the run-and-shoot concept and showed how effective it can be. Without Pardee, the chances of Ware winning a Heisman and Klinger setting records would be slim.

3. Kevin Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin was a part of a Cougars team that became one of the most explosive teams in the nation. He oversaw multiple bowl game wins and legendary quarterback Case Keenum.

The 2011 Houston Cougars was one of the best teams Houston has ever had, finishing 13-1 and winning a bowl game. His coaching ability and ability to unlock Keenum's full potential created one of the greatest eras Houston has ever seen.

4. Tom Herman

Tom Herman is arguably the best head coach in Houston's modern era. Herman had a 22-4 record in two seasons, won the Athletic Conference championship, and won in the Peach Bowl against Florida State.

Led by quarterback Greg Ward Jr., the 2015 Cougars had one of the best seasons in Houston's history, on par with seasons such as 2011 and 1989.

Although Herman was only there for two seasons, he accomplished many accolades that some head coaches didn't get until many years later.

5. Art Briles

Unlike the other head coaches, Art Briles struggled at first. However, he laid the foundation for the future. He helped Houston win the 2006 Conference USA Championship and brought Houston back as a powerhouse in the conference.

He established an identity that Sumlin would adopt and use during his time as head coach. Although his contributions were not as flashy as the others, his rebuilding efforts wouldn't have created the 2011 Cougars.