The Houston Cougars have seen students come and go throughout its time.

The athletics department in Houston is no different and has seen its fair share of talent join and leave the roster. The small period of time that a player has in Houston is one of the many reasons why leaving your mark on the team is important.

Most of these players will attempt to break a school record, something that they can be remembered for and will help them get noticed by scouts once their time to graduate comes. For other players, the time that they have in Houston is spent on building their communities and being remembered by the fans and coaches once they leave.

The Top Tight Ends in Houston Cougars History

ASU defensive back Montana Warren (7) grabs leaping Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the TE position in Houston, their history is no different.

From famous players during their time at UH to NFL stars, these are the top five players in Houston's TE department.

5. Don Bass

Don Bass was the TE for the Cougars from 1974 to1977 and had some major accomplishments with the Cougars.

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1978, but left his mark in Houston after having 1800 yards total throughout his four years with the Cougars.

4. Tom Beer

When Houston was independent in 1965 and 1966, Tom Beer was the TE to beat for the Cougars. His accomplishments at Houston weren't major by any standards, but 600 yards over two seasons meant way more during the early start of the NFL.

In addition, he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1967, adding to the list of Houston TE's that made it to the NFL

3. Fendi Onobun

Fendi Onobun is one of the more recent NFL draftees from Houston, as he was drafted in 2010 by the St. Louis Rams.

His time at Houston was short, as Onobun had played Basketball at Arizona before transferring to Houston and transitioning to football.

2. Tanner Koziol

Tanner Koziol is a player who has recently been drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 and helped Houston gain their most recent bowl win with their 2025 victory in the Texas Bowl.

Koziol only joined Houston this past 2025 season, but his impact is well-known to the modern fanbase.

1. Riley Odoms

Riley Odoms will forever be one of, if not the best, tight ends in Houston's history. He played for Houston throughout the 1969-1971 years and didn't have many accomplishments in Houston besides his breakout senior season.

However, in the years after Houston, he became a four time pro bowler and enjoyed 12 seasons in the NFL.

He was one of the first Cougars to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, and put Houston football on the map when it was still an independent.