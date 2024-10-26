Texas Tech kicker scores wild TD, celebrates by flashing Trump 2024 shirt
As if Big 12 football wasn't already exciting enough, Texas Tech's kicker decided to take it up a notch on Saturday.
Trailing TCU 14-3 early in the second quarter, Texas Tech lined up for a short field goal. But instead of kicking it, Red Raiders kicker Reese Burkhardt took a pitch from the holder and raced around the right end for a touchdown.
It was a huge play in the game, cutting TCU's lead to 14-10 and getting Texas Tech right back in it.
It also came with a surprising celebration.
After scoring, Burkhardt lifted his jersey to reveal a white undershirt with "Trump 24 MAGA" scrawled on it. It's not every day the kicker has a TD celebration ready to go. Check out the play and the celebration:
TCU (5-3, 3-2) went on to beat the Red Raiders 35-34 in a wild game. The loss all but eliminates Texas Tech's Big 12 championship game hopes. The Red Raiders (5-3, 3-2) have to travel to No. 10 Iowa State next week.