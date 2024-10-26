Houston Cougars On SI

Texas Tech kicker scores wild TD, celebrates by flashing Trump 2024 shirt

It's not every day a kicker gets a chance to celebrate a TD

Ben Sherman

Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Reese Burkhardt (38) celebrates after running a trick play for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Reese Burkhardt (38) celebrates after running a trick play for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

As if Big 12 football wasn't already exciting enough, Texas Tech's kicker decided to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Trailing TCU 14-3 early in the second quarter, Texas Tech lined up for a short field goal. But instead of kicking it, Red Raiders kicker Reese Burkhardt took a pitch from the holder and raced around the right end for a touchdown.

It was a huge play in the game, cutting TCU's lead to 14-10 and getting Texas Tech right back in it.

It also came with a surprising celebration.

After scoring, Burkhardt lifted his jersey to reveal a white undershirt with "Trump 24 MAGA" scrawled on it. It's not every day the kicker has a TD celebration ready to go. Check out the play and the celebration:

TCU (5-3, 3-2) went on to beat the Red Raiders 35-34 in a wild game. The loss all but eliminates Texas Tech's Big 12 championship game hopes. The Red Raiders (5-3, 3-2) have to travel to No. 10 Iowa State next week.

More Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football