Texas Tech's Starting QB vs. Houston Cougars Revealed
The Houston Cougars are 4-0 for the first time since 2016, but it's still a bit tough to get a read on them. Are they the team that dominated Colorado, or the one that went to overtime against a winless Oregon State?
Well, their next game should be very telling, as they welcome the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders to town Saturday night. The Red Raiders are the class of the Big 12 right now, and after a 34-10 win at Utah two weeks ago, they look like they could make noise on the national stage as well.
As if the test ahead of the Cougars wasn't difficult enough, they'll face the high-flying Red Raiders offense at full strength.
Behren Morton to Start vs. Houston Cougars
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Behren Morton will start for the Red Raiders against the Cougars Saturday night. A fifth-year senior, Morton has started all four games for Texas Tech thus far, but left late against Utah with an undisclosed injury. Backup Will Hammond completed 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in relief.
“He looked great yesterday,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said on Monday. “I got a video Friday morning, he was running around throwing with Mike Ramirez, our trainer, and they videoed, of course, him sliding. So it was good to see that.”
Morton also suffered a hyperextended knee in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but did not miss any time. He has also dealt with injuries throughout his collegiate career and underwent surgery in December for a grade-3 sprain in his AC joint.
Despite all that, Morton has been very effective this season, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He boasts a 19-9 career record as a starter.
“He was making good decisions, playing with a lot of confidence,” Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said on Monday. “He was back out there last night, throwing the ball around and looked good. Looked confident. So excited to get him back out there.”
The Cougars' key to victory is definitely slowing down Morton and the offense. Their defense has been playing lights-out for most of the season, but faltered somewhat last week against Oregon State. Against a dangerous Red Raiders offense, they don't have that same margin for error.
The Cougars and Red Raiders will kick off from TDECU Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.