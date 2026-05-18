How Much Could Houston QB Keisean Henderson Actually Play in 2026?

With Houston's Football team on the rise, we have seen much more competition for starting jobs throughout the past couple of offseasons.

With the new 2026 recruiting class working through the offseason, many positions have yet to find their star, with defensive and offensive players working hard to find playing time on the turf. Head Coach Willie Fritz has many tough decisions to make this year regarding starters, as many of the Seniors from the 2025 campaign have moved on to the NFL.

For the quarterback position, the battle between Conner Weigman and five-star recruit Keisean Henderson has only just begun, but the gap is further than what others may think.

How Henderson Could Find Playing Time

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After last year's Kinder's Texas Bowl against LSU, Houston looked poised to keep Weigman as a starter, with Weigman being the biggest difference maker in the game.

From that game against LSU, Weigman would throw for 236 yards and allowed Houston to score four touchdowns, ultimately crowning him the Texas Bowl MVP. With all of that in mind, Henderson has many hurdles to overcome, and the biggest one that Weigman has created is experience.

With Weigman originating from A&M, he had spent three seasons with an SEC team before transferring over to Houston, and that could be the difference maker between the two players. Quarterbacks from the SEC tend to have many good qualities when transferring over to other schools, as the development and training SEC teams go through tend to shape star players that ultimately make it to the NFL.

Weigman also has experience in controlling his nerves, staying calm throughout the Texas Bowl in order to keep Houston on top. This could be another quality he picked up from A&M, as the opponents he faced in the past could've helped him develop more confidence in himself.

However, we could potentially see Henderson play against teams like Southern University and Georgia Southern to remedy these experience gaps. The beginning of the season could be the key to developing and fine-tuning his playing abilities, but Weigman may already have the upper hand when it comes to starting.

All of this ultimately comes down to Henderson's performance throughout the offseason, as Fritz may just end up keeping him on the bench until Weigman graduates. But with 12 opportunities to play this season, Henderson could be a starter if he plays his cards right.