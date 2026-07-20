The Top 5 Big 12 Quarterbacks Houston Faces in 2026

The Big 12 is loaded with talented quarterbacks, making the Cougars' path to the Big 12 Championship Game a treacherous one.

From young rising stars to veterans, Houston faces quarterbacks capable of turning the tide of a game with one play.

Here are the Big 12 quarterbacks Houston faces in the 2026 season ranked.

5. Julian Lewis, Colorado

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passing against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Going into his second year at Colorado, Julian Lewis only started in two games and ended the season with 589 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Although Lewis is inexperienced, he was a former five-star with elite arm talent. He will become one of the most interesting quarterbacks Houston faces in the upcoming season.

4. Alonza Barnett III, UCF

Alonza Barnett III is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks Houston will face in the 2026 season. Last year, Barnett put up 2,806 yards and 23 touchdowns at James Madison and led them to a College Football Playoff spot.

Barnett gives UCF stability that the Knights have been searching for. He has the ability to escape the pocket, extend plays and create big plays with his legs. Houston has to prevent Barnett from escaping the pocket and making big plays.

3. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Avery Johnson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 and comes into this season as a contender for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Last year, he was able to throw for 2,385 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Unlike the rest of the quarterbacks on the list, Johnson has elite decision-making abilities that have won Kansas State multiple games. Combined with his experience and his status as one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12, Houston has a handful of teams to deal with.

For Houston, Johnson can't just be stopped in one area but in all of his areas of expertise. The Cougars will need to make him hesitate, keep him in the pocket and pressure Johnson.

2. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker made a name for himself last year, throwing for 4,841 yards and 34 touchdowns at North Texas. However, questions about his ability to face teams in a tougher conference still remain unanswered

Mestemaker is following head coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. The chemistry they had at North Texas could make Mestemaker a dangerous threat to Houston.

Mestemaker could very well end the season at No. 1 on this list. He will have to prove he belongs vs. Power 4 competition, however.

1. Devon Dampier, Utah

Devon Dampier holds the title for the best quarterback Houston will face in the Big 12. Dampier was able to throw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns while also running for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dampier is the best dual-threat quarterback in the Big 12, boasting both experience and speed. Combined with one of the best running games in the country, Dampier becomes the biggest threat for Houston.

He is able to make quick turns, hesitate defenders and create big plays with his legs. The Cougars face their biggest test in the 2026 season against Utah in Salt Lake City.