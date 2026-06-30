The Top 5 Greatest Defensive Players in Houston Football History

Houston has had a vast amount of talented defensive players.

From defensive linemen who disrupt the line of scrimmage to defensive backs who lock down an area of the field, the Cougars have had consistent talent.

Here are the top 5 greatest defensive players in Houston's history.

1. Ed Oliver, DT

Oct 20, 2018; Annapolis, MD, USA; Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver (10) reacts after the play during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Ed Oliver was a dominant threat for Houston. He recorded 10.5 sacks, 150 tackles and forced five fumbles despite constantly getting double-teamed.

As a freshman, he won the Bill Willis Award, American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and ESPN All-American. Oliver is one of the most decorated players in Houston's football history, along with players such as Heisman-winner Andre Ware and all-time passing leader Case Keenum.

He is also known as one of the best defensive linemen in college football and was an elite threat in the running game. Oliver has disrupted the tempo of a game and is always forced to get doubled and tripled-teamed in order to stop him.

2. Wilson Whitley, DT

Inducted in 1998, Wilson Whitley anchored a defense that was led by legendary head coach Bill Yeoman. Before Oliver, Whitley was one of the best defensive linemen in Houston's history.

He won the 1976 Lombardi Award, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017, was the 1976 Consensus All-American and had his No. 78 retired by the Houston program.

Additionally, he was the 1977 No. 8 overall pick, drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. Whitley is in the same tier as Oliver when it comes to his presence on defense.

3. Marcus Jones, CB

Marcus Jones was one of the most electrifying players in Houston's history as being one of the best cover backs and returners. His ability to change a team's momentum was crucial in the 2021 Houston Cougars 12-2 record.

He has won the 2021 Paul Hornung Award, was a CBS All-American as a specialist returner and a 2021 Senior Bowl All-American.

4. Phillip Hunt, LB

Phillip Hunt became one of the best pass rushers in Houston's history and terrorized quarterbacks during his career.

He was a Defensive Player of the Year and led the league with 12 sacks. His relentless motor paved the way for the 2011 Houston Cougars to go 13-1.

5. David Hodge, LB

David Hodge was a leader of the 1970 defense, one of the best defenses in Houston's history. Hodge paved the way for the success of the 1970 Cougars.

His physicality and intelligence made him the engine of the Cougars.