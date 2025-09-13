Houston QB Conner Weigman Showed Off More Than Just His Arm In Win Over Colorado
During his last season at Texas A&M, Conner Weigman was considered the Aggies’ pure passer at the quarterback position. To Weigman’s credit, the running quarterback he was being compared to was Marcel Reed, a quarterback who has the agility of a wide receiver when he decides to tuck the ball and take it himself.
Since transferring to Houston, Weigman’s rushing ability has come as somewhat of a surprise to Cougars fans.
In Houston’s Week 3 victory over Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, Weigman put his sweet feet on display.
Houston Conner Weigman’s Rushing Success
During Weigman’s three seasons at Texas A&M, he ran the ball 67 times for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into his third season, he was highly regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and was even in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
In Friday night’s game, Weigman finished as the second-leading rusher on the team. He finished with a career-high 83 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts, a performance that could rival that of former teammate Marcel Reed. On top of his rushing prowess, Weigman was able to connect on 15 of his 24 passing attempts for 222 yards.
Heading into Week 3, Weigman had accumulated 59 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts, numbers he nearly doubled on Friday.
”He ran the ball extremely well,” Houston head coach Willie Fritz said after the game .”I think sometimes he’s underestimated for his ability to run… When your quarterback can run, you’re playing 11-on-11 football.”
Weigman was not the only quarterback to get going on the ground. Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub, who won the starting job over Kaidon Salter over the past week of practice, rushed seven times for 31 yards of his own. In that total, he had an impressive 19-yard scamper. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, Staub’s legs were not enough to get it done.
Weigman’s rushing performance played a major role in the Houston run game. The Cougars went for 209 yards on the ground and eclipsed over 400 yards of total offense for the first time in 21 games.
Running back Dean Connors also had a day on the ground. He ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. He also broke off an impressive 18-yard rush that set up a Weigman rushing touchdown.
With the win against Colorado under their belt, the Cougars now turn their attention to the Oregon State Beavers after a bye week.