Three Houston Players Looking to Build on Career Years in 2026

For many Houston players, the 2026 season is a year to prove themselves as talented pieces in the puzzle.

However, for three individuals, this season could be the year they build on their best seasons.

Here are three Houston Cougars set to build on their best career years in 2026.

Conner Weigman, Quarterback

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Conner Weigman is returning to Houston instead of trying the transfer portal. In 2025, he threw for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns and was even named the Texas Bowl MVP. This year proved to be a breakthrough for Weigman, since the last three years at Texas A&M were mostly plagued by injuries.

Weigman has the experience and leadership skills to have an elite year with the Cougars. Additionally, he is a great mentor for freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson, who could become Weigman's backup.

With his best supporting cast he has had in his career, an offensive line that could prove to be a dominant force in the trenches and a head coach who has rebuilt the team around him, Weigman is poised to have his best year yet.

Amare Thomas, Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Amare Thomas is back after a 2025 season putting up 966 yards and 12 touchdowns and is on Pro Football Network's 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. Those stats are the most by a Cougar since Tank Dell in 2022 and Thomas was second in the Big 12 in receiving yards and touchdowns last year.

Thomas brings the Cougars' athleticism, elite route-running skills and playmaking abilities that change the course of a game. He could have more one-on-one matchups due to Oregon State transfer receiver Trent Walker joining as likely the No. 2 option.

With another receiver like Walker taking some of the attention away from Thomas, he could have his best year in 2026.

Will James, Defensive Back

Defensive back Will James finished with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and 38 total tackles. He was also on the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2025. James has etched his name as one of the anchors in the secondary.

James brings experience and the ability to jump routes in order to get an interception or break up a catch. Some defensive players left after the 2025 season, so having James return, along with others, brings life back to the defense in 2026.

He, alongside defensive backs Jordan Allen and Kentrell Webb, could make the secondary one of the best in the conference with their experience in the upcoming season.