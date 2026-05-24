Trap Game Or Tune Up? Sizing up Texas Tech On Houston's Schedule

The Houston Cougars will soon be taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and it could be one of the more intriguing games of Week 3.

It will be a primetime Friday night game in Lubbock, Texas. It will be head coach Willie Fritz taking on head coach Joey McGuire. The first conference game for either team. Two quarterbacks are likely to face each other. Conner Weigman and Will Hammond.

The last time Houston and Texas Tech played each other was at TDECU Stadium. That contest was not one that went in favor of Fritz & Co., so he would really like to get revenge after dropping the ballgame, 35-11.

Going into the matchup, the Red Raiders are likely to be the favorites, as it is on their turf, with plenty of fans aware of the early-season implications for the standings. With where the game falls, it will definitely set up an interesting competition.

Red Raiders are a Trap Game for Cougars

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Given the high stakes this matchup presents, it's not a tune-up game for Houston. The Texas Tech program has a ton of tough cookies and will give it their all for the entire team to add a massive resume boosting win.

For the first two games, the Cougars are taking on easier teams that shouldn’t give them as many fits as other teams will later on in the schedule like Texas Tech.

It’s Oregon State, followed by a date with Southern. Then it's arguably the biggest game for Houston.

McGuire has launched one of his best years by reconstituting his roster, bringing in some very talented portal players and recruits to get his group back to the College Football Playoff.

Fritz has done the same thing by welcoming some fresh faces with experience in those big moments, which could pay off in the long run.

With the Red Raiders' offense and defense, it is shaping up to be a tall task for offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Last year, it didn’t go well with the offense not flowing well and the defense giving up way too many yards in the air and on the ground.

This year could be another repeat if things aren’t straightened out. Two running backs that Texas Tech has, Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams, bring a burst of speed for the run game, while the wide receiver room has Micah Hudson and Coy Eakin, along with tight end Terrance Carter Jr., who will really test the Houston secondary.

Don’t forget that Texas Tech's defensive coordinator, Shiel Wood, had one of the best defenses in the nation, so Houston’s offense needs to be ready to move the ball down the field to take control of the game.

Both schools meet on Friday, September 18.