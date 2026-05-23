The Houston Cougars experienced a significant upgrade in quarterback play last season. That was due to Conner Weigman.

The former five-star recruit out of Cypress, Texas, transferred from Texas A&M to Houston prior to last season and the move to return home ended up working out great.

Weigman offered Houston stability at the all-important position and it was the main reason why the Cougars' offense came to life. His dual-threat nature added another element to Houston and the Cougars eventually won 10 games for the first time since 2021, as well as a ranked finish.

Weigman was named the MVP of the Texas Bowl for his great performance against LSU and is now heading into what's expected to be a special senior season as the leader of the Houston offense.

The 22-year-old is one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the Big 12 and was a consistent performer almost all season. Yet, he still hasn't got the respect he deserves from the national media, especially on the rankings and lists. Houston's quarterbacks tend to be underrated and that's likely the case here.

On3 recently put out their top 100 players of the upcoming 2026 college football season and Weigman was not even on there. Here's why that's a snub.

Weigman Deserves a Top 100 Spot

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There were 13 quarterbacks mentioned in the top 100 list. While Weigman won't be in the top 50, you would think he would've crossed into the top 100 at some point, even in the late 80s or 90s. That wasn't the case.

While the SEC signal-callers obviously get the priority going up against the top competition, Weigman's numbers can compete and match up with a lot of the quarterbacks listed.

Weigman threw for 2705 yards and 25 touchdowns along with nine interceptions on a 65 percent completion rate. He added 700 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on a high workload of 171 carries. The 6-foot-3 quarterback also had a 147.1 rating overall.

His numbers are comparable to Josh Hoover, who just transferred from TCU to Indiana. Hoover was listed at No. 89, while Gunnar Stockton was the last quarterback listed. Hoover's completion rate was similar to Weigman's, while he threw for more touchdowns and yards. Weigman has more total touchdowns, as well as fewer interceptions and rushing ability that Hoover doesn't have.

Given these are supposed to be the top 100 players of 2026, Hoover moving to the Big 10 won't be easy while Weigman can be considered the premier quarterback in the Big 12 now heading into his last season. He finally has continuity as well with the same offensive coordinator in Slade Nagle.

Drew Mestemaker was listed at No. 87 and had a fantastic season at North Texas. He's now the starter for Oklahoma State, and that's a big transition from American Athletic Conference football to the Big 12. Weigman has already proven himself in the Power Four.

Weigman's numbers are right behind CJ Carr of Notre Dame, who was at No. 85. What seems to be forgotten is Weigman's rushing and his ability to use his legs. His dual-threat makes him unique.

An incoming senior quarterback with a now-proven record in Weigman blew past some of the top young quarterbacks in the country, such as Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele and LaNorris Sellers in terms of numbers last season. Weigman also has the ability to improve on his past season.